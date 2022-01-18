‘BBB 22’ debuts with announcement of brothers with Covid, ‘cute’ discord game and entry of the live Camarote group

The “Big Brother Brasil 22” finally started, but not all participants entered the house together. Only the 10 popcorn brothers went through the door during the day this Monday, the 17th. Tadeu Schmidt, new presenter of the reality show, reported at the opening of the live program that three participants in the box tested positive for Covid-19 still in pre-isolation and, therefore, would not join the group at the premiere of this edition: Jade Picon, Arthur Aguiar and Linn da Quebrada

“This Thursday, they will be inside the house with the rest of the class”, announced Tadeu, adding that everyone is fine and being monitored by the medical team.

Slovenia was the first participant to set foot in the most guarded house in the country. The other members of the popcorn group entered one by one, getting to know each other and taking the opportunity to choose the rooms.

See the list of participants of the ‘BBB 22’

On the live show, Tadeu mediated what he called a “cute discord game”. The brothers deposited plaques on each other with adjectives such as “guy”, “fun” and “glutton”. While some participants received more than one plaque, like Vinicius and Rodrigo, there were people who didn’t get any: Jessilane, Bárbara, Laís, Lucas and Natália.

After the game, the long-awaited entry of the cabin group into the house took place – except for the three who are still in isolation until Thursday, the 20th. The two groups met amidst the screams and hugs.