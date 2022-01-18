BBB 22: Naiara Azevedo dislikes brothers

This is the online version for this Tuesday’s edition (1/18) of the Splash TV newsletter, your daily summary of the best coverage of BBB 22. To subscribe to this and other newsletters and receive them directly in your email, register up here.

The “BBB” 22 has barely started, and already has participants inspiring rancidity both in colleagues and out here. Naiara Azevedo, from the camarote group, arrived on the program amid a controversy with Marília Mendonça’s family and, a few minutes after entering the most guarded house in Brazil, she displeased other brothers.

Bad energy?

Slovenia and Rodrigo were two prisoners who talked about Naiara. “I felt screaming [a energia dela]. Enough, I felt bad, I don’t like to feel that”, commented Miss Pernambuco. “Vyni said: ‘I loved her’. And I…”, completed the sister, making a face. “This is bothering you, isn’t it?”, commented Rodrigo next.

End of the “holiday colony”

The mood of only leisure may have ended on the first night. In a conversation in the kitchen, sisters Laís and Bárbara, from the popcorn, seemed uncomfortable with the presence of Naiara Azevedo in their room. “She entered [no quarto] and asked about the bed,” said Laís, who continued: “Then she said she didn’t want to sleep leaning against anyone.” “Let the games begin,” exclaimed Bárbara, in a joking tone.

Rancid installed

Naiara’s behavior continued to yield during the night of the party. Laís and Rodrigo admitted that they did not sympathize with the singer of the hit ’50 reais’. “You know that rancid thing I said I didn’t feel from anyone from the popcorn? I felt [com a Naiara]”, the sister commented. Then the doctor told her brother about the comment that the cabin participant made in one of the rooms.

Debut by Thaddeus Schmidt

