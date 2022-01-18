‘BBB 22’: Natalia and Slovenia have the first discussion of the edition | TV & Soap Operas

Reproduction / Instagram Natalia and Slovenia discuss at “BBB 22”

The weather has already weighed on “BBB 22”. The program debuted with a light atmosphere and a game of discord full of praise, but in the early hours of Tuesday (18) the first discussion of the edition took place. Natalia went to make fun of Slovenia during the impromptu garden party.

The model said she felt snubbed by the marketing student when they were with Vinicius and Rodrigo in the room earlier. “I’ll tell you to your face, I’m not fake. I was upset because I thought you didn’t want me in the room,” she said.

“No, I wanted you there [no quarto]Yes,” Slovenia replied, trying to explain the misunderstanding, but was soon interrupted by Natalia. “I don’t care what you think, because I know who I am. But I want to hear it, because I could be wrong.”

Miss Pernambuco justified herself and said that she had no intention of leaving her colleague hurt. “If I gave you a bad impression, I’m sorry. We’re popcorn, they have an audience, we don’t have anyone,” he said. After that conversation, they hugged each other.

When the sisters were in the room, when Natália felt snubbed, Slovenia was upset, but not with the model. In a conversation with Rodrigo, the marketing student said she didn’t like Naiara Azevedo’s style.