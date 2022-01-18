BBB 22 participants enter the house and enjoy the pool, reveals Boninho

The participants of Big Brother Brazil (BBB) ​​22 are already in the reality house. Boninho, director of the program, revealed images of the pay per view on video at twitter, on the afternoon of this Monday (17). In publication, the confined appear in a pool area.

In Boninho’s publication, the Santa Catarina native appears in the pool with other participants. “We’re already here at the HQ. The people have already entered!”, said the director.

On video, it is still possible to see Marcos Vinícius, aka Vyni, from Ceará, talking with Slovenian from Pernambuco on a sofa in the outside area of ​​the house.

Premieres this Monday (17)

The BBB 22 opens this Monday (17) on TV Globo. The reality show airs at 10:15 pm, right after the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”.

This year’s edition is the first with the presentation of Tadeu Schmidt, who replaces Tiago Leifert. The general direction of the attraction is by Rodrigo Dourado, and the core direction is by Boninho.

