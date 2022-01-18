Pleno.News – 08:02 | updated on 01/18/2022 09:01



Silvio Santos Photo: Reproduction / SBT

In a video posted on Tiago Abravanel’s social networks, SBT’s owner, Silvio Santos, appears wishing his grandson good luck, who is participating in Globo’s reality show.

– Good luck, James. I hope you win,” said Silvio.

The BBB 22 began this Monday (17), with the debut of Tadeu Schmidt in the presentation of the program.

Tiago is the son of Cíntia Abravanel, the first daughter of Silvio Santos. Despite initially having hidden his participation in his grandfather’s BBB, Tiago can now also count on the support of his aunt, Patrícia Abravanel.

According to information from the Splash channel, from UOL, Patricia called her nephew brave for entering the reality show.

– I do not believe! How brave! I’ve never watched a BBB. Now I’ll have to watch! I don’t even know [em] what a day,” he said.

