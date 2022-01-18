‘BBB 22’: Tadeu Schmidt makes the web ‘forget’ Tiago Leifert | TV & Soap Operas

Reproduction / Globe Tadeu debuts the 22nd edition of ‘BBB’

‘Big Brother Brasil’ started with everything! The arrival of the brothers in the most watched house in Brazil was one of the most talked about topics on Twitter. But the arrival of another member of the reality show also became an issue: that of Tadeu in charge of the reality show.

Long awaited by fans of the show, Tadeu surprised many netizens with his good humor and charisma in leading the reality show’s premiere. There was no comparison with Tiago Leifert, who was forgotten during the beginning of the program. Even Tadeu’s looks were praised. See some comments:

“Tadeu Schmidt is a communicator. It’s not easy to replace Tiago Leifert with as much mastery as he’s been doing even before the BBB started. I’m a fan”, said one. “Tadeu Schmidt was born for this. In morals? Too good”, said another.

