BBB 22: Three participants will be out of the premiere due to Covid-19

Tadeu Schmidt (photo: Divulgao/TV Globo)

Andr Romano’s column, from Observatório da TV, reported that three participants will be out of the BBB 22 premiere, due to Covid-19. With high expectations due to the new presenter, Tadeu Schmidt, enthusiasm takes over close to the launch of the reality show.

“It’s all about anticipation and excitement. I’m learning a lot from the people on the team, who have so much experience on the show, and I’m also having the freedom to create my way of presenting. It’s already being very special”,



reveals Schmidt.

Three participants are infected by the coronavirus, so they will not be able to enter the most guarded house in the country at the premiere, which takes place this Monday (17/01). Therefore, the program will start short. It is worth mentioning that the column did not name which brothers will enter only on January 20th.

GOOD LUCK FROM ANA MARIA BRAGA



This morning (17), during Mais Você, presenter Ana Maria Braga wished good luck to the new commander of BBB 22, Tadeu Schmidt.



. “[Ele] It will add a bit of humor to reality. I want to wish you good luck, very good luck. A new stage that we are looking forward to for the BBB and for you. I’m sure it’s going to be a wonderful story,”



he said.

Ana also showed details of the house on the program, such as the confessional, which is inspired by old video games. The participants of the Camarote and Pipoca groups were also re-introduced to the public.

As is TV Globo’s tradition, those eliminated from the BBB 22 will participate in Mais Voc the next day, in which they have breakfast with the presenter.