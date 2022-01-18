BBB22: After being mentioned and receiving a kiss from Tadeu, Luana Piovani reacts

After having their stories shown during the premiere of “BBB22“, this Monday (17), and of having received a kiss in the air from Thaddeus Schmidt, Luana Piovani used his stories to repay the presenter’s kindness.

brother’s ex-wife Pedro Scooby, Luana Piovani has drawn the attention of the public on the networks, who are waiting for her to comment on the participation of the surfer father of her children, but the actress insists on saying that she does not watch the program and that she will not comment.

On the day that Scooby’s participation was announced, she made a video mocking the fact that she was not warned that he would enter the house. And then he commented that he wouldn’t even watch the show.

The two videos by Piovani ended up being shown at the premiere of “BBB22”, in the frame “O Brasil Está Vendo”, and as soon as the screening took place, Tadeu Schmidt blew Piovani a kiss.

At dawn on Tuesday (18), the actress recorded a video tagging the presenter of “BBB” and returning the kiss he sent her. She claimed not to have watched the program and that she was sleeping during the airing.

“So, guys, I was sleeping, because we spent the day eating and drinking. (…) And then, I received your kiss, Tadeu Schmidt. My friends told me. I’m bombing. I’m silly that they talked about me there on the program. Then, Tadeu, I received the kiss! How kind. I’m here to give it back to you”, said the actress.

Piovani also took the opportunity to snipe director Boninho, using #ChupaBoninho in his story. The actress even said that if people want her to comment so much on “BBB”, Boninho should offer her a contract and turn it into a job. Only then would she accept to comment on the reality.

know more

+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat