BBB22: Boninho says it is allowed to talk about politics during confinement, and refutes theory about production warnings

Before the premiere of “BBB 22” this Monday (17), Boninho decided to use social networks to end some myths about reality. In a sequence of videos published yesterday (16) in Stories, the director warned that different from what many think, it is allowed to talk about politics inside the house. Participants can also mention brands in addition to program sponsors.

“After 21 years of Big Brother, there is still a lot of conspiracy theory. I was seeing that they managed to get a manual on what you can and cannot talk about in the house. In fact, they can say whatever they want. They can talk about politics, they can talk about any other brand. They can talk about their lives and even bullshit! That’s their problem. We never interfere with that.”, he said.

The “big boss” made it clear that the confined are not instructed to change the subject, and the production only notifies them of the tasks they need to perform. “In those monitors that exist in the house, there is no phrase ‘change the subject’. Because changing the subject is an issue they have to know between themselves. What we have is a dashboard letting them know when they need to do something: change drums, go to the confessional, go to the pantry, etc.”, explained the director. Watch:

Boninho says it’s allowed to talk about politics at BBB pic.twitter.com/YSXMTmHY0V — Only Media (@MidiasSo) January 17, 2022

According to Splash, from UOL, brothers and sisters are advised to change the subject only when words considered offensive are highlighted in the conversation. “Thief”, “racist” or “genocidal”, for example, are terms that raise an alert in the production of the program and can generate a request for the theme to be changed. There is also a team responsible for monitoring social networks and issuing warnings to the direction of the reality show about the repercussion of speeches made during confinement.

Already aware that some topics are sensitive, there are participants who prefer to use codes to quote politicians, for example. This was not the case for Gleici Damasceno, champion of the “BBB 18”, who shouted “Lula Livre” live on Globo, when leaving the confinement. The Acre woman even expressed herself on Twitter about the statements made by Boninho this Sunday.

“I thought it was great that Boninho said that talking about politics at the BBB is not prohibited, because a lot of people think this is true. You can talk about everything!”, he said, being questioned by a follower in the sequence. “And why in the editions you always keep ‘cutting’ yourself about it? Poking at each other, or stopping talking?”, wanted to know a fan. “When someone does that, it’s fear of the public’s opinion”, declared the influencer. Check out:

forbidden subject

The only strictly prohibited subject involves the “backstage” of the attraction. According to the publication, the contestants cannot comment on the cameras, possible noises made by the production, conversations in the confessional and even about the pre-confinement period in a hotel. If they insist on these themes, the brothers and sisters can be punished and lose stakes, harming the whole group.