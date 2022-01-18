BBB22: Boninho shows the participants of Pipoca in the pool of the house

Reality participants (photo: Reproduction/Social Networks)

the fans of



Big Brother Brazil



are looking forward to the premiere of the reality, which takes place this Monday (17/01). With that, they were presented with a Boninho spoiler, which showed the participants inside the house.

The reality show is scheduled to premiere after the soap opera Um



place in the sun



, the new edition of BBB22 has Tadeu Schmidth presenting the attraction live. Director Boninho published a video in which he shows the confined people of Pipoca enjoying the house’s swimming pool.

“We are already here at the HQ. People have already entered”, he said in the video. Even with a few seconds, it is possible to see the participants Slovenia, Luciano and Vyni.

The entrance of the participants will be shown in the program of the night, different from what had been previously announced, that the entries would be broadcast live. The mistake had been made by the Globoplay profile on Twitter, which soon corrected the mistake. “The desire to spy is so great that I ended up making a little confusion. Tomorrow, right after ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, we’ll check out the brothers’ entry into the house on TV Globo”. The 24h cameras will only be turned on after that.

In all, the BBB 22 will have 20 participants. However, last week, TV Globo confirmed that three selected had tested positive for Covid-19. The names were not revealed. “Everyone has their vaccinations up to date – a mandatory item for participating in the reality show -, they are doing well, they are still isolated and are being monitored by a medical team. And, even though they are anxious to start living in the most watched house in Brazil, they will remain so until it is safe to leave the isolation. When they are released by the doctors, they will join the other participants, in an innovative way and without prejudice to the dynamics of the game”, said the broadcaster, in a statement.

According to the column Leo Dias, from the website Metrpoles, the three participants will enter the house this week, on the 20th. TV Globo, however, has not yet confirmed the information.