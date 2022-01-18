BBB22 debuts with Tadeu Schmidt tense and raises bad ratings for Um Lugar ao Sol

BBB22 started this Monday (17) and will be the attraction of Brazilian nights for the next 94 days. In the premiere, the Globo program did not bring great news in terms of format, editing or presentation. Tadeu Schmidt showed nervousness when conducting the confinement reality.

The attraction went on air at 10:15 pm. Schmidt was very happy , but camera focus distortions degraded image quality. A technical issue that draws attention and could have been resolved over the course of the live. However, it wasn’t.

Presenting live programs is nothing new for Tadeu Schmidt. The new component is to be in front of the main reality show in the country. At various times, the journalist was tense and nervous, especially in the first few minutes. He didn’t look in the right place and got a little lost. But later, the ex-Fantastic became more comfortable.

It is normal for the presenter to go through a period of adaptation with the new role. The good side is that already in the first program he showed to be happy with the opportunity. Gradually, he found his rhythm different from his predecessor, Tiago Leifert.

In the presentation of the anonymous participants (Pipoca), nothing very different from what was done in the last two editions. Long VT with the entrance to the house, interspersed with curiosities about the names and lines of their families. A good news was to show the comments of the famous and the expectations of the internet, which only talked about the list of participants for weeks.

A high point of the attraction was the realization of the discord game, however, only with the group Pipoca. The game prevented an initial doldrums so common in reality TV premieres, which bothers many people. The joke didn’t have big revelations and bullshit, but it helped to show what can await us.

The great thing was to put the Camarote team live in the Globo edition. It helped keep the audience going until the last second. Of course, because it was live, an expletive was leaked with Naiara Azevedo screaming a beautiful “damn!” on national television as soon as it set foot.

In addition, it drew attention to the audience at the premiere of the reality show. Um Lugar ao Sol came in with 23 ratings in São Paulo. On average, BBB22 closed with 27 points, up four points in relation to the nine o’clock soap opera.

BBB22 has a difficult mission when trying to maintain the phenomenon of the last two editions, which practically stopped the country. The game showed potential and Tadeu Schmidt can make history. It all depends on what happens in the next few days.