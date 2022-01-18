BBB22: Find out how much Brunna Gonalves paid to maintain social networks

Brunna Gonalves (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Apparently, participants in the



BBB21



, reality show on TV Globo, were concerned about leaving a team to take care of their social networks outside the house. Brunna Gonalves, for example, has invested heavily and has quite a communication team.

The dancer who is part of the ballet corps of singer Ludmilla, with whom she is married, paid a significant amount for a mega structured team to handle all her social networks while she is in the most watched house in Brazil.

According to information from columnist Leo Dias, from the Metrpoles newspaper, the amount agreed between the digital influencer and the team: a total of R$ 50 thousand.

Altogether six people are divided between the platforms to take care of the influencer’s communication. The number of professionals in the team, however, can still grow if they need extra manpower to interact with Internet users.

According to the publication, today it has a professional responsible for each platform that is divided into Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Telegram and WhatsApp, who are already prepared to lead the famous mutires, shoot exclusive photos, clarify doubts of the fans and be attentive to possible crisis managements that may happen due to polemics.

The visual identity of the images was designed to show Brunna’s dedicated and strong side. With very colorful arts that even recall the design of the



BBB



. In addition to the fun and exclusive videos she left previously recorded and will soon be shared with fans.

It is worth mentioning that the networks of the participants themselves gained a lot of strength, with the Juliette Freire phenomenon. Paraiabana received almost 24 million followers on a single social network in just 100 days. In addition to entering the Guinness World Records, the book of records, with the Instagram post that had a million likes in the shortest time. The feat took place on May 4, when the makeup artist was announced the winner of the program



BBB21



.

The new edition of the reality show will have ten participants from the group Pipoca, composed of anonymous people, and another ten from the group Camarote, with celebrities.

The attraction led by Tadeu Schmdit premieres this Monday (17/01) after the soap opera



a place in the sun



. See the list of participants by clicking here!