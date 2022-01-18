BBB22: Luana Piovani responds to a message from Tadeu Schmidt, and the web vibrates | BBB22

BBB22 debuted this Monday, 1/17, and right away we had the first episode of the board “Brazil is Seeing” . After the video, Tadeu Schmidt sent a message, live, to Luana Piovani.

The actress is the ex-wife of brother Pedro Scooby, one of the members of the Camarote group.

“A kiss for you, Luana. That I know you’re seeing. Or not. Now I don’t even know anymore… Does anyone here know Luana? Tell her I blew her a kiss.” 😘

1 of 5 Tadeu Schmidt sends a kiss to Luana Piovani — Photo: Globo and Reproduction/Instagram Tadeu Schmidt sends a kiss to Luana Piovani — Photo: Globo and Reproduction/Instagram

And didn’t Luana respond to our presenter? 😊 On social media, the actress said that it was her friends who warned that she was mentioned by Tadeu at the premiere of the program:

“I got your kiss, Tadeu Schmidt. My friends told me why I was sleeping, but I got it.”

“And I’m silly that they talked about me there on the show. Hey, Tadeu: I received the kiss. How nice! And I’m here giving it back to you”, he added.

Of course, the web vibrated and there was no lack of comments about the interaction:

2 of 5 BBB22: Luana Piovani responds to a message from Tadeu Schmidt and the web vibrates — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter BBB22: Luana Piovani responds to a message from Tadeu Schmidt and the web vibrates — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

3 of 5 BBB22: Luana Piovani responds to a message from Tadeu Schmidt and the web vibrates — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter BBB22: Luana Piovani responds to a message from Tadeu Schmidt and the web vibrates — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

4 of 5 BBB22: Luana Piovani responds to a message from Tadeu Schmidt and the web vibrates — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter BBB22: Luana Piovani responds to a message from Tadeu Schmidt and the web vibrates — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

5 of 5 BBB22: Luana Piovani responds to a message from Tadeu Schmidt and the web vibrates — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter BBB22: Luana Piovani responds to a message from Tadeu Schmidt and the web vibrates — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

You already follow the BBB on the social networks?

📲 Instagram, Twitter and TikTok: @bbb

📲 Facebook and Youtube: /Big Brother Brazil

📲 Telegram: t.me/redebbb