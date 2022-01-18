BBB22: Luana Piovani responds to a message from Tadeu Schmidt, and the web vibrates | BBB22

BBB22 debuted this Monday, 1/17, and right away we had the first episode of the board “Brazil is Seeing”. After the video, Tadeu Schmidt sent a message, live, to Luana Piovani.
The actress is the ex-wife of brother Pedro Scooby, one of the members of the Camarote group.
“A kiss for you, Luana. That I know you’re seeing. Or not. Now I don’t even know anymore… Does anyone here know Luana? Tell her I blew her a kiss.” 😘
Tadeu Schmidt sends a kiss to Luana Piovani — Photo: Globo and Reproduction/Instagram
And didn’t Luana respond to our presenter? 😊 On social media, the actress said that it was her friends who warned that she was mentioned by Tadeu at the premiere of the program:
“I got your kiss, Tadeu Schmidt. My friends told me why I was sleeping, but I got it.”
“And I’m silly that they talked about me there on the show. Hey, Tadeu: I received the kiss. How nice! And I’m here giving it back to you”, he added.
Of course, the web vibrated and there was no lack of comments about the interaction:
BBB22: Luana Piovani responds to a message from Tadeu Schmidt and the web vibrates — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
BBB22: Luana Piovani responds to a message from Tadeu Schmidt and the web vibrates — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
BBB22: Luana Piovani responds to a message from Tadeu Schmidt and the web vibrates — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
BBB22: Luana Piovani responds to a message from Tadeu Schmidt and the web vibrates — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
You already follow the BBB on the social networks?
📲 Instagram, Twitter and TikTok: @bbb
📲 Facebook and Youtube: /Big Brother Brazil
📲 Telegram: t.me/redebbb