BBB22: Luana Piovani responds to a message from Tadeu Schmidt, and the web vibrates | BBB22

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 16 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on BBB22: Luana Piovani responds to a message from Tadeu Schmidt, and the web vibrates | BBB22 0 Views

BBB22 debuted this Monday, 1/17, and right away we had the first episode of the board “Brazil is Seeing”. After the video, Tadeu Schmidt sent a message, live, to Luana Piovani.

The actress is the ex-wife of brother Pedro Scooby, one of the members of the Camarote group.

“A kiss for you, Luana. That I know you’re seeing. Or not. Now I don’t even know anymore… Does anyone here know Luana? Tell her I blew her a kiss.” 😘

Tadeu Schmidt sends a kiss to Luana Piovani — Photo: Globo and Reproduction/Instagram

And didn’t Luana respond to our presenter? 😊 On social media, the actress said that it was her friends who warned that she was mentioned by Tadeu at the premiere of the program:

“I got your kiss, Tadeu Schmidt. My friends told me why I was sleeping, but I got it.”

“And I’m silly that they talked about me there on the show. Hey, Tadeu: I received the kiss. How nice! And I’m here giving it back to you”, he added.

Of course, the web vibrated and there was no lack of comments about the interaction:

BBB22: Luana Piovani responds to a message from Tadeu Schmidt and the web vibrates — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

BBB22: Luana Piovani responds to a message from Tadeu Schmidt and the web vibrates — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

BBB22: Luana Piovani responds to a message from Tadeu Schmidt and the web vibrates — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

BBB22: Luana Piovani responds to a message from Tadeu Schmidt and the web vibrates — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

You already follow the BBB on the social networks?

📲 Instagram, Twitter and TikTok: @bbb
📲 Facebook and Youtube: /Big Brother Brazil
📲 Telegram: t.me/redebbb

Listen to the BBB Tá On podcast!

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Where are Mary Jane and Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man 3? Understand the reason for the absence of Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone – Film News

The actresses, unlike their co-stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, did not appear in the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved