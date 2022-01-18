BBB22: Luciano’s team pronounces on brother’s controversial tutes

Luciano (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

the debut of



Big Brother Brazil



22 took place this Monday (01/17), on TV Globo. However, the names of the participants were released recently, and internet users on duty have already gone looking for more about them on the web.

Reality fans ended up bringing controversial posts by brother Luciano Estevan to the surface on social networks. Among what was rescued, in a 2010 post, he stated about a character from the soap opera Passione: “Jerson from the soap opera Passione plays Tibia, that’s why his ex-wife is disgusted with him. Pow man will see pedophilia, but Tibia f*ck!”

In addition to the polemic speech of the dancer, in 2012, he stated:



“My p*u is 21 cm but it’s hard”



. Still, several likes of him on Twitter were discovered in sexual posts, containing naked women and explicit sex.

In view of this, the team responsible for taking care of Luciano’s social networks spoke out through a statement, ensuring that the brother does not have the same thoughts and opinions today, and that because they are old posts, they are using them as if they were current.

Check out the statement from Luciano Estevan’s team



“This will be the only time we will comment on the posts (tweets) shared as ‘current opinions’ by Luciano. The Tweets in question are from 2010 and 2012, when Luciano was younger, posts that could be removed, but that were not exactly because they have no relevance and no longer reflect the opinions, thoughts and personality of Luciano 2022”, began the statement.

“The Tweets that are being shared are only intended to harm them in the game. Messages are being distorted to bring harm to Luciano. Malicious people, who only harm, using posts made 12 years ago by a teenager. Individuals who have the courage to cut the publication date, just to confuse the public”.

“All these and other issues that have arisen with slanderous and defamatory objectives are already being dealt with directly with our legal sector, so that the necessary measures are taken and those responsible will be criminally liable for these slanderous and defamatory conducts”, guaranteed the brother’s team.

“Our focus from now on will be entirely on the game that starts today. We count on everyone’s support. Our most sincere thanks. #TEAMLUCIANOESTEVAN”, concluded the text.