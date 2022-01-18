‘BBB22’ starts with Pipocas opening the house and three members of the Camarote still isolated after testing positive for Covid | TV and Series

The “BBB22” started this Monday (17) with the debut of Tadeu Schmidt in the presentation and only the group of Pipoca, formed by ten anonymous participants, entering the house.

Linn da Quebrada, Jade Picon and Arthur Aguiar, members of the famous Camarote, will be isolated for a few days after testing positive for Covid-19 and if join the others on Thursday (20).

2 of 6 The ‘BBB22’ Pipoca perform a game on the first day of the edition — Photo: Reproduction/Globo The ‘BBB22’ Pipoca perform a game on the first day of the edition — Photo: Reproduction/Globo

Slovenia was the first to enter the house. She was followed by Eliezer, Vinicius, Jessilane, Lucas, Bárbara, Luciano, Natália, Laís and Rodrigo.

Until the first interaction with the new presenter, Camarote — the ten celebrities that make up the edition — had not yet entered.

3 of 6 Douglas Silva, Brunna Gonçalves, Tiago Abravanel and Pedro Scooby enter the ‘BBB22’ — Photo: Reproduction/Globo Douglas Silva, Brunna Gonçalves, Tiago Abravanel and Pedro Scooby enter the ‘BBB22’ — Photo: Reproduction/Globo

With that, Pipoca played the first game of the year. Unlike the famous game of discord, the idea was to deliver signs with positive characteristics of the companions they had just met.

The entrance of seven of the members of the Camarote took place live. The first was Tiago Abravanel, followed by Brunna Gonçalves, Pedro Scooby, Douglas Silva, Maria, Paulo André and Naiara Azevedo.

4 of 6 Tadeu Schmidt in his debut at the presentation of ‘BBB22’ — Photo: Reproduction/Globo Tadeu Schmidt in his debut at the presentation of ‘BBB22’ — Photo: Reproduction/Globo

5 of 6 ‘BBB22’ participants are once again divided between Pipoca and Camarote — Photo: Disclosure The participants of ‘BBB22’ are once again divided between Pipoca and Camarote — Photo: Disclosure

In this edition, those who want to give up the game will not need to go to the confessional. The button to quit “BBB22” will be visible to all participants: right in the living room, as a constant reminder that the game brings moments of great joy, but also of tension and important decisions.

“The decision to leave is a serious one, and in order to press the button, it will be necessary to go through a few steps, since the item is protected in an illuminated box, closed by a hatch. In addition, it can only be activated when indicated by the green light, at certain times. If it’s red, there’s no way around it. You can even pack your bags, but you’ll have to wait.”

6 of 6 Boninho shows new button to give up “BBB22” — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Boninho shows new button to give up “BBB22” — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram