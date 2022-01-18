‘BBB22’ starts with Pipocas opening the house and three members of the Camarote still isolated after testing positive for Covid | TV and Series

The “BBB22” started this Monday (17) with the debut of Tadeu Schmidt in the presentation and only the group of Pipoca, formed by ten anonymous participants, entering the house.
Linn da Quebrada, Jade Picon and Arthur Aguiar, members of the famous Camarote, will be isolated for a few days after testing positive for Covid-19 and if join the others on Thursday (20).
- See full list of participants
The ‘BBB22’ Pipoca perform a game on the first day of the edition — Photo: Reproduction/Globo
Slovenia was the first to enter the house. She was followed by Eliezer, Vinicius, Jessilane, Lucas, Bárbara, Luciano, Natália, Laís and Rodrigo.
Until the first interaction with the new presenter, Camarote — the ten celebrities that make up the edition — had not yet entered.
Douglas Silva, Brunna Gonçalves, Tiago Abravanel and Pedro Scooby enter the ‘BBB22’ — Photo: Reproduction/Globo
With that, Pipoca played the first game of the year. Unlike the famous game of discord, the idea was to deliver signs with positive characteristics of the companions they had just met.
The entrance of seven of the members of the Camarote took place live. The first was Tiago Abravanel, followed by Brunna Gonçalves, Pedro Scooby, Douglas Silva, Maria, Paulo André and Naiara Azevedo.
Tadeu Schmidt in his debut at the presentation of ‘BBB22’ — Photo: Reproduction/Globo
The participants of ‘BBB22’ are once again divided between Pipoca and Camarote — Photo: Disclosure
In this edition, those who want to give up the game will not need to go to the confessional. The button to quit “BBB22” will be visible to all participants: right in the living room, as a constant reminder that the game brings moments of great joy, but also of tension and important decisions.
“The decision to leave is a serious one, and in order to press the button, it will be necessary to go through a few steps, since the item is protected in an illuminated box, closed by a hatch. In addition, it can only be activated when indicated by the green light, at certain times. If it’s red, there’s no way around it. You can even pack your bags, but you’ll have to wait.”
Boninho shows new button to give up “BBB22” — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
- The leader will have more privileges and gain a new room. This time, he will stay on the second floor of the house and will have other news;
- Tasting back and forth continues in the program.
- VIP and Xepa will be face to face.
- Before the leader’s party, the brothers will be able to buy additional items with their stakes to boost the celebration.
- The public will be able to see Cinema do Líder at home. The film shown to the brothers will be broadcast at Sessão Cinema do Líder, on Tuesday nights on TV Globo.
- The house will have changes and new environments.
- The main bathroom is the only one with a shower.
- The humor remains guaranteed, with a table that will make a fun summary of what happened in the week.
- The BBB editorial on Receitas.com will teach you how to make dishes inspired by what participants consume at home.
- At #RedeBBB, the schedule will arrive with attractions from Monday to Friday: BBB Chat with the eliminated, BBB Parada and BBB Mesa, among other formats, are confirmed.
- The public will not miss any BBB moment on Globoplay. It will be possible to follow the live cameras, excerpts, programs in full and Click BBB on the streaming platform.
- Before the new edition begins, the BBB Heat will bring the best moments of “BBB 21” in 16 episodes on Multishow.
- The time to put the cards on the table is also confirmed, with another extra – and special – edition with the reunion of the season’s participants on TV Globo.