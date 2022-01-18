BC servers confirm stoppage this Tuesday (18/1)

posted on 01/17/2022 11:52



(credit: Marcello Casal JrAgência Brasil)

Central Bank (BC) servers confirm the suspension of the activities of the autarchy this Tuesday (1/18), even after the meeting with the president of the body, Roberto Campos Neto, held last Tuesday (11).

In a note, the National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal) said that the meeting with Campos Neto was “friendly and purposeful”. However, “as there was no concrete proposal for a readjustment, only declarations of intent (‘let’s try’, ‘let’s talk’ etc), the strike is maintained on 1/18, from 10 am to 12 pm”, he informs.

The servers also explain that the adhesion to the lists of non-assumption of commissions and delivery of commissions in BC is already close to 2 thousand servers, even though it is a vacation month. “There are about 500 management committees. The eventual substitutes – about 500, the same number as the commissions – will also be invited to join, giving up replacing the holders”, they detail in a note.

The union said that there are also the other 2,500 civil servants, without a management commission or management replacement, who are being invited to join the non-assuming commission list — that is, whoever has a management commission or managerial replacement has agreed to deliver them. them.

The objective of the mobilization, according to Sinal, is the salary readjustment not only for the federal police, but also for the BC, as well as the Restructuring of the BC’s Analysts and Technicians’ Career – demand without financial impact.

On the impacts of mobilization:

A) In this 1/18 warning stoppage, essential services will be maintained;

B) We expect more than 50% of BC’s internal adhesion to the movement[theremaybesuspensionorinterruptionofservicetothepublicdistributionofcirculatingmediaprovisionofinformationtothefinancialsystemmaintenanceofinformationtechnology(hardwareandsoftware)ofBCandtheaccessofbankstosomeinformationsystemsamongotherpossibleimpacts;[podehaversuspensãoouinterrupçãodoatendimentoaopúblicodadistribuiçãodomeiocirculantedaprestaçãodeinformaçõesaosistemafinanceirodamanutençãodeinformática(hardwareesoftware)doBCedoacessodosbancosaalgunssistemasdeinformaçãoentreoutrospossíveisimpactos;

“We hope that, still in January, at the new meeting already scheduled with the President of the BC, there will be a concrete proposal. Otherwise, we will start debating the proposal for an indefinite strike in Feb/2022”, concludes the union in the text.