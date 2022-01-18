Beauty Health: How to improve the appearance of your skin and also take care of your health – 01/17/2022

If one of your consumer dreams is to be able to go out there — in addition to taking selfies — with a clean face, this trend is for you. As the name says, Beauty Health is all about improving the appearance of your skin by taking care of your health. Yes, the issue of health X beauty of the skin is gaining new horizons, precisely because we realize that basic care naturally helps to make it more beautiful. “Healthy skin does not need makeup and becomes even more vibrant, luminous and silky”, observes dermatologist Patrícia Mafra, a member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD). Here’s the secret of the #nomakeup that celebs love to post.

The good news is that riding this wave doesn’t require a lot of juggling. After all, Beauty Health is nothing more than beauty coming from healthy living habits. “Caring for the skin is a matter of health, and beauty is a consequence of this care”, says Ligiane Pupo, dermatologist at Clínica Horaios, a member of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Who takes care of the skin, has

From this approach, skin health care starts with avoiding certain types of inflammatory foods. “Items with a high glycemic index, for example, increase circulating insulin, which triggers an increase in androgenic hormones, leaving the skin more oily, with more open pores”, says Ligiane. Therefore, avoiding foods that are inflammatory can soften redness, flaking, dermatitis, acne and rosacea.

Stress also greatly influences the quality of the skin, and can worsen dryness or even increase oiliness. Therefore, habits to control tension can be seen as skincare. “It is still important to have a good quality of sleep, not to smoke, to avoid excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages and to practice physical activities”, says Patricia.

Beautiful skin equals healthy skin, and the reverse is also true.

Our skin directly reflects how we are on the inside. When we have some kind of systemic disease, the skin will also be affected in some way, harming its appearance.

Patricia Marfa, dermatologist

In skincare, the basics are enough

Skin to be healthy needs to be well hydrated, free of impurities and protected against ultraviolet radiation. In other words, a skincare routine suitable for the skin type, which includes cleaning, hydration and photoprotection, is the first step towards a beautiful and healthy face. “Hygiene removes dead cells, oil, pollution, makeup. Hydration, in turn, maintains the skin barrier, which is the protection against aggression from external agents, sun rays, irritations and allergies. softness, luminosity and freshness and prevents premature aging”, explains Ligiane.

There, the complement is healthy lifestyle habits that enhance skincare. “Balanced food (avoiding processed foods and sugars), with items rich in micronutrients such as vitamins A, E, C, D, carotenoids, selenium, zinc, copper, magnesium, balancing the intestinal flora come next”, says Ligiane. “Moisturizing with active probiotics or prebiotics helps keep the skin’s microbiome balanced and healthy. With healthy skin, skin beauty is a consequence”, suggests dermatologist Paola Pomerantzeff, a member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD).

And still drink lots of water. “The human body is made up of 70% water. This substance is present in all our cells, including the skin tissue. We are constantly losing water to the external environment, and the organism, many times, cannot replace it on its own. the skin hydrated, consequently fresh and soft, exercising its function properly, we need to consume water and replace it in the form of topical hydration”, says Patrícia.

in office

Success in 87 countries and darling of celebrities like Beyoncé, HydraFacial is a device that respects this line of natural beauty. “It is a customizable experience of hydrodermabrasion for instant improvement of the quality of the skin, helping in the uniformity of the tone and texture and in the increase of firmness, freshness and softness”, says dermatologist Mônica Aribi, member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology. Its tips can easily expel and remove impurities from the skin while applying moisturizing solutions, without the irritation common to traditional skin cleansing. “Quick, painless, non-invasive and without downtime, the session can be done even by those with dry or sensitive skin.” Protocols can be customized with boosters, peels, LED’s and lymphatic therapy.