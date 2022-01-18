Before his debut, Tiago Abravanel wins big fans at SBT; know who · TV news

Before the debut of Big Brother Brasil 22, Tiago Abravanel has already won a strong crowd within SBT. This Monday (17), in addition to the support of family members, the Camarote member won the support of Chris Flores, presenter of Fofocalizando.

“I’m so happy that Tiago is there. Oh my God! Sorry guys, here we can say whatever we want. We’re not on Globo’s side, so we can cheer for whoever we want, okay? We’re rooting for Tiago , yes!”, warned Chris during the live attraction.

Silvio Santos, brother’s grandfather, also joined the crowd. “Good luck Tiago, I hope you win!”, said the veteran in a video posted on Abravanel’s social networks.

On Friday (14), after the announcement of Tiago’s entry into BBB22, Patricia Abravanel had expressed support for the family member. “I can’t believe it! How brave! I’ve never watched a BBB, now I’m going to have to watch it! I don’t even know what day goes by! How brave! Imagine the butterflies in his belly! My God! May he surprise us and conquer us even more with her charisma, cheerful and sensitive personality!” she wrote on Instagram.

This manifestation occurred after the new participant had pointed out a homophobic speech by the aunt. In 2021, the presenter of Vem Pra Cá mocked the acronym LGBTQIA+, and Tiago countered Patricia’s position.

Big Brother Brasil 22 premieres this Monday (17), after the airing of Um Lugar ao Sol, on Globo.

Check out the publications and learn more about the trajectory of Tiago Abravanel:

Warn Ludmilla, Warn Bruna, Warn GRANDPA SILVIO, Warn GERAAAAAAL!!! IT’S TODAY 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 #TeamAbrava 🧸 pic.twitter.com/j2G84DYRYp — Tiago Abravanel 🧸 (@TiagoAbravanel) January 17, 2022

Learn all about BBB22 with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo:

Listen to “#64 – BBB22: How did the show wear out before it even started?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily reality show newsletters, interviews and live videos: