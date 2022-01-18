Best in the world for Messi and with Palmeiras captain vote, Neymar closes the top 10 of The Best; see votes

PSG star, who is recovering from an ankle injury, was remembered in 15 different lists, among captains and national team coaches around the world.

Neymar did not have a great professional year in 2021, but even that did not stop the Brazilian ace from being listed by Lionel Messi as the best player in the world in The Best award, by FIFA, released this Monday (17).

as captain of Argentina, Messi voted for Neymar as the best in the world and completed the podium with Kylian Mbappe, companion of the two in the PSG, and Karim Benzema, old rival from the times of Real Madrid.

Neymar still had two other votes as the best in the world. Among the captains, the first was chosen by Thiago Silva, friend of Brazilian Team. of the technicians, Selvaraj Vengadasalam, commander of Laos, elected Neymar the main player on the planet.

The Brazilian ace still won five votes as the second best in the world, one of them from Gustavo Gomez, captain of palm trees and the selection of Paraguay, and was remembered in seven lists in third place.

Curiously, Titus, Neymar’s coach in the national team since 2016, didn’t put shirt 10 among his three votes.

See everyone who voted for Neymar in The Best award:

Neymar in 1st

Lionel Messi (Captain of Argentina)

Thiago Silva (Brazil captain)

Selvaraj Vengadasalam (technician from Laos)

Neymar in 2nd

Gustavo Gómez (Captain of Paraguay)

Haruna Niyonzima (Captain of Rwanda)

Il-Gwan Jong (Captain of North Korea)

Mark Bell Uhatahi (Tonga coach)

Youssouf Batio (Captain of Djibouti)

Neymar in 3rd

Dae Pelayo (Belize coach)

Darmono Evan Dimas (Indonesian captain)

Eric Rabesandratana (manager from Madagascar)

Lionel Scaloni (technician at Argentina)

Saint Cyr Ngam-Ngam (Captain of Central African Republic)

Soukaphone Vongchiengkham (Captain of Laos)

Tunoa Lui (Captain of American Samoa)