Best workouts for people over 50

Anyone who thinks it’s a waste of time to start exercising after age 50 is wrong. Experts say that having an active life is essential to keep the body and mind healthy. And among the most suitable activities for this audience, they highlight weight training, pilates, yoga, swimming and dancing, in addition to the traditional walk.

Professional of Physical Education of the academy Razões do Corpo, Diogo Rodrigues Santos says that the benefits of an active life after the age of 50 are numerous. “There is an improvement in the cardiovascular, endocrine and immune systems, an increase in libido and self-esteem, in addition to greater social interaction”.

Diogo is a teacher of businesswoman Laudiceia da Costa Lorenzoni, 64 years old. She sought weight training to maintain a more active life and says she can’t imagine not doing physical exercise.

Laudiceia reveals benefits



Photo: Kadidja Fernandes/AT



“I started to practice physical activity when I was 30 years old. My mother had last-degree osteoporosis, which is an inherited disease, so I hit the alert button.”

She says that this practice has brought her several benefits. “I was able to feel better sleep, higher self-esteem, regular health, muscle mass gain which is very important at my age, in addition to greater socialization”.

Vice-president of the Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology of Espírito Santo (SbGG-ES), Daniele Barbieri highlights that it is never too late to start developing good habits.

“The best physical activity is always the one that makes you happy. But activities with a high risk of trauma should be avoided by more fragile people. That’s why it’s important to seek the assistance of a qualified professional.

According to physical therapist Victor Gaspar Dutra, the first step to start is awareness. “It is important to respect the limitations of each person. After the age of 50, the most common practices are walking and going to the gym. But today we have a variety of activities that are possible.”

It is worth remembering that those who start exercising earlier are more likely to reach that age with everything on top. An example of this is the fitness muse Solange Frazão who, at the height of her 59 years, continues to be very successful due to her beauty and physical shape.

Solange Frazão, 59, continues to be successful for her beauty and physical shape



Photo: Playback/Instagram



In a recent interview, she said that, to keep her body healthy and her youthful appearance, she leads a regulated life, consisting of physical activities and a balanced diet.

Lifestyle

Physical Education teacher Alexandre Albergaria, 52, started to practice physical activities after becoming overweight.

“With the improvement in fitness, I feel that I have more energy for everyday tasks. The great benefit of a healthy lifestyle is the improvement of the general state of health”.

He currently focuses on weight training and walking. “I felt as positive consequences the increase in lean mass and the decrease in the percentage of fat”.

INDICATIONS

water aerobics

Activities in the water are quite complete as they stimulate the movement of all the muscles of the body, developing strength and endurance, essential for the physical maintenance of older people. Water also favors joint relaxation, relieving body pain.

pilates and yoga

Pilates works flexibility, strength and motor coordination. It also stimulates blood circulation and helps improve posture. Yoga has similar benefits, in addition to stretching and toning the muscles.

Walk

Strengthens muscles and joints and improves heart rate. It’s important to keep your posture as upright as possible, wear shoes with cushioning, and start with short runs, increasing over time.

Dance

A great social stimulant, dance is good not only for the body, but also for the mind, being able to improve the quality and life expectancy. In addition, dance is one of the main ways to encourage and ensure physical rehabilitation.

Bodybuilding

This practice can be adaptable, so you can start with lighter weights and work your way up. A series done with accompaniment, in the gym, allows the strengthening of the muscles of the waist and legs, for example.

Source: Experts interviewed.