Betinho closes ‘package’ and takes Sport in court; steering wheel retreated in agreement and asks for millionaire jackpot

Monday (17), brought a new problem to the sport settle in the Labor Court. According to information from Globoesporte.com, midfielder Betinho triggered Rubro-Negro asking for the indirect termination of his contract. The player’s claims do not stop there, since in the scope of the action, R$ 3,076,394.30 is also charged due to delays in the payment of image rights, FGTS, 13th salary, vacations and other labor rights between 2020 and 2021.

Most of the amount requested by the steering wheel is the value of the “Sports Compensatory Clause”, referring to the termination fine of the bond, which points to the amount of R$ 1.568 million. The indirect termination action causes Betinho to request all the salaries that the Lion needs to pay him until March 2024, when the player’s contract ends in Retreat Island. The player’s salary is R$ 60 thousand per month.

In the package requested by Betinho, there is a debt of R$ 385,150.17, classified as “retained earnings”, and within this classification, the highest value corresponds to “image rights”. The action details that the steering wheel, for about a year, received R$ 50 thousand, of which R$ 30 thousand registered in the work card and another R$ 20 thousand as image rights. However, since March 8, 2021, the salary amount has increased in the contract, to R$ 60 thousand, with R$ 36 thousand in the work card and R$ 24 thousand as image rights. However, the athlete’s defense claims that Sport never paid such amount in full.

Sport’s legal vice president, Rodrigo Guedes, made statements to Globoesporte.com and revealed that Rubro-Negro was already aware of the action and even met with the athlete’s lawyers. Guedes went further and stated that the beginning of the talks was positive, with a consensus on the payment of debts, however, Betinho backed off and did not accept what had been proposed. “We had a conversation in Recife with Betinho’s lawyer, we left everything in line and he came back. But today we were surprised by the news that what we had agreed was not accepted. The word given was not the word kept. It had been a good proposition for both sides. So much so that the lawyer accepted”, emphasized Rodrigo Guedes.

The City Father will not surrender to the case and the lack of agreement will make Leão defend himself in the courts so that the indirect termination does not happen: “Now we will really see what Sport owes, we have already proven that a undue part. With that we reduced the amount. We will try to deposit part of what is due to try to avoid indirect termination”.