Between reasons and emotions: learn how Arrascaeta’s businessman still struggles to renew with Flamengo | Venetian column



Arrascaeta – Reginaldo Pimenta / Agencia O Dia

Published 01/17/2022 16:11

A lot of flexibility and patience: this is the formula of Flamengo’s board to tame Arrascaeta’s manager, Daniel Fonseca, and finally get the midfielder’s contract renewed.

This Monday, Bruno Spindel and Marcos Braz, director of football and vice football, respectively, have another battle scheduled with Daniel Fonseca to try the final agreement. Despite the difficulties that the two leaders have been facing, there is a climate of optimism to achieve yet another success in a difficult negotiation.

The negotiation has been going on for a year (it started in January 2021) and there has been an agreement with the player for months regarding the new time of the bond and salary base, but the athlete’s representative makes a demand that Rubro-Negro has not yet been able to reach. to a common denominator: purchase of the percentage of economic rights (25%) that still belong to Defensor, from Uruguay.

In Arrascaeta’s contract with Flamengo there were goals in the midfielder’s first two years at the club that, if they were beaten, Rubro-Negro was obliged to buy a part of Defensor-URU’s percentage, but the player was unable to reach the goal even in 2019 and not even in 2020. However, Daniel Fonseca claims that the bonus was not achieved because he was replaced a lot during the matches and not because of the technical and/or physical part of the athlete.

Flamengo, on the other hand, is based on the contract and is not obliged to acquire Defensor’s percentage. On the other hand, it does not rule out negotiating values ​​and acquiring part of these rights, but it will not accept to pay 2.5 million euros, around 16 million reais to buy the 25%.

Daniel Fonseca, through emotion, tries to convince Flamengo to pay such an amount. The red-black dome, through reason, tries to show the agent that his demand is disproportionate and meaningless. Another request from the agent is that the amount be paid directly to him so that it can be passed on to the Defensor, as there is a fear that the figure will not be forwarded to him if the Rio team deposits it in the Uruguayan team’s account.

The division of the money was an agreement between Defensor and Daniel Fonseca when Flamengo signed Arrascaeta in early 2019. That is, Rubro-Negro would have to consult the Uruguayan team to see if they approve of this idea of ​​the player’s representative.

In meetings, Fonseca is an “actor”, according to a person from Flamengo. With a sentimental speech and even financial need, but asking for R$ 700 wine at a meeting and wearing luxurious watches, the agent tries to reach the heart of Braz and Spindel, who, with ice in their blood, are gradually gaining territory to be able to celebrate the “fico” of Arrascaeta longer.

DOES GABIGOL’S POST HAVE INFLUENCE?

Gabigol took the sleep of many fans late last Sunday night. After spending the day with Arrascaeta and the midfielder’s agent, shirt 9 wrote on his Twitter “se falls”. In a few minutes, the publication went viral, and the red and black people thought it would be the announcement of the Uruguayan’s renewal.

However, in contact with the report, a director explained that “the meaning of ‘if you fall’ is stay. The problem was never the athlete. It’s the agent. Stay is as if it were a request. ‘Se quedò’ means stayed”.

In the opinion of this leader, this was another strategy by Daniel Fonseca, using the ruse of emotion, to put pressure on Flamengo, with the crowd, and so the leaders gave in to his request. To no avail, and the dome maintains its posture.