Bia turns the tables and will challenge Halep in Australia

Bia returned to play in a Grand Slam game for the first time since 2019 Photo: Jimmie48/WTA

Melbourne (Australia) – Back in a Grand Slam main draw for the first time since 2019 at Wimbledon, Beatriz Haddad Maia looked for a comeback victory in her debut match at the Australian Open. THE number 1 in Brazil and 83 in the world surpassed the North American coming from quali Katie Volynets, only 20 years old and 176th in the ranking, by 3/6, 6/2 and 6/3 in 2h10 of departure.

Paulista, 25 years old, Bia wins a game in the main draw of Grand Slam for the fifth time in her career. In Australia, she has three appearances, and has always made it past the first round. The victory in the debut in Melbourne also earns an important 70 points in the WTA rankings. At the beginning of the season, she played in two preparatory tournaments and last Saturday won the Sydney WTA 500 doubles title.

Bia returns the loss suffered to Volynets in last year’s Wimbledon quali and prepares to face a much stronger and more experienced opponent. She challenges the Romanian Simona Halep, former number 1 in the world and current 15th place. Halep debuted by beating Polish Magdalena Frech by 6/4 and 6/3, and coming off a title at Melbourne 1’s WTA 250, just over a week ago. The only previous duel between Bia and Halep was played on grass, in 2017, with the Romanian winning in straight sets.

See how Bia’s victory in the debut was

The start of the match was not good for the Brazilian, who was broken in her first two service games, allowing Volynets to open 4/0 on the scoreboard. Gradually, Bia managed to get into the game and adapt to the conditions. She even won three games in a row, reducing the difference in the score, but would lose the serve again soon after, allowing Volynets to close the first set.

At the beginning of the second set, Bia escaped a break-point in the opening game and would have the serve threatened again two games later. Volynets got the break on his fifth breakpoint in the partial. But soon after, the number 1 in Brazil had her best moment in the match. Playing aggressively on service returns and with greater control of points from the back of the court, she managed to win five games in a row to tie the game.

Bia continued to play aggressively in the third set, trying to move the opponent from the back of the court, and continue dictating the rallies, but using some safety balls and without taking so much risk in defining the points. The strategy worked. She soon opened 2/0, allowed the tie, but would break again to open 4/2. In the seventh game, he saved a break-point and confirmed the service. After that, he kept the lead on the scoreboard until closing the game.

Check match statistics

Bia led the winner count by 36-21 and made 50 unforced errors to Volynets’ 40. But after making 19 mistakes in the first set and 18 in the second, she missed just 13 balls in the third, against her rival’s 21. The Brazilian got seven breaks in nine chances created, while Volynets had 14 break-points and only broke five times. Bia made the only ace of the match and each tennis player committed three double faults.