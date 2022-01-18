Birthday Club TudoAzul! Get up to 220% bonus when purchasing points

THE All blue has a campaign in which it offers up to 220% bonus when purchasing points. Offer is valid until January 30, 2022.

220% off: Clube TudoAzul customers

Clube TudoAzul customers 160% off: other TudoAzul customers

Remembering that holders of Azul Itaucard cards who pay with the card have a 10% discount on the final value of the transaction.

How to participate

To take advantage of the offer, just follow the steps below:

Access the promotion page; Click on “Buy Now” Log into your account; Select the desired amount of points; Proceed with the payment.

Analyzing the promotion

The offer is even more interesting for holders of the Blue Itaucard Card, who receive a 10% discount on the final price when they use it for the purchase. See below two examples for purchasing 10,000 points, one simulation for Clube TudoAzul subscribers and another for other customers.

Clube TudoAzul customers – purchase of 10,000 points

Purchase price: R$700

Accumulated amount: 10,000 points

Extra bonus: 22,000 points (220%)

CPM (cost per thousand points) with the bonus: R$21.87

CPM (cost per thousand points) when paying with the Itaucard Blue Card: R$19.68

Other TudoAzul Customers – purchase of 10,000 points

Purchase price: R$700

Accumulated amount: 10,000 points

Extra bonus: 16,000 points (160%)

CPM (cost per thousand points) with the bonus: R$26.92

CPM (cost per thousand points) when paying with the Itaucard Blue Card: R$24.23

purchase example

Check below an example of purchase in this offer with 220% rebate:

Promotion details

The amount due will be informed to the participant at the time of request/purchase;

To be eligible for the 220% bonus, the Clube TudoAzul customer must have an “active” subscription to the plan at the time of purchase;

TudoAzul points will be made available in the participant’s TudoAzul account within 24 (hours) hours after the payment is authorized, either in cash or in installments;

TudoAzul points purchased will be valid for 24 (twenty-four) months from the date of purchase;

Campaign not valid for FREE transfer between accounts;

Promotion is not cumulative with other promotions, including shopping vouchers;

Promotion applied to the Website, Call Center and Blue Application channels.

This can be an option to obtain TudoAzul points with a reduced CPM, especially if you need to issue an issue in the next few days. Keep in mind, however, that TudoAzul is offering up to 360,000 points in 1 year by subscribing to the Club, with the possibility of generating the thousand starting from R$17.50.

Do you think about taking advantage? To buy your points at a discount, go to the promotion page.

