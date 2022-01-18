Blizzard laid off 37 employees over harassment claims

Layoffs are part of the company’s internal investigation into misconduct

Since July, when it was sued by the state of California, the Blizzard has already fired 37 employees who had some connection with the sexual harassment cases investigated by the government. The company also took disciplinary action against 44 employees involved in improper work practices.

Blizzard CEO opposes release of investigation report

The report on the investigation was obtained by the Wall Street Journal and published today, January 17th. THE Blizzard initiated an internal investigation into cases of harassment and abusive practices to identify culprits and improve the working environment. Of these 37 dismissed, there is no confirmation whether the 20 employees dismissed in October are included.

The company also intended to disclose the investigation report at the end of the year, but Bobby Kotick, the company’s CEO, vetoed the idea. For him, the document would be even more negative for the company’s image. Kotick was accused in November of also having abusive behavior. The Wall Street Journal also reported that the Blizzard collected around 700 complaints from employees about inappropriate conduct.

understand the case

In 2019, the DFEH opened an investigation into the working environment of the Blizzard, in which toxic practices, cases of harassment and also attitudes that encouraged these abusive behaviors were proven. The public agency also identified discriminatory practices for female employees, who worked under unequal conditions and received lower wages (even in equal positions).



Reports from deponents point out that the dynamics of the work environment was often comparable to that of American university republics, with degrading activities such as alcohol consumption, abusive behavior towards female employees, derogatory and sexist comments, breastfeeding women being expelled from breastfeeding rooms to male colleagues to hold meetings and the list goes on and on.

The most serious case was that of an employee who committed suicide during a work trip. This maid from Blizzard took his own life on a trip with his supervisor. Before the lawsuit, she was sexually harassed by him and had intimate photos sent to co-workers during a company holiday party.

After problems, Activision Blizzard is out of The Game Awards 2021

Presenter Geoff Keighley confirmed the exclusion of the Call of Duty developer from the awards



Via: The Verge Source: Wall Street Journal