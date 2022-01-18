Blizzard that hits the US East Coast cancels more than 4,000 flights | World

At least 4,200 flights have been canceled or delayed in the United States in recent days because of heavy snowfall that has been hitting the East Coast of the country.

At least 30,000 homes remain without electricity on Tuesday in the states of North Carolina and South Carolina, two of the most affected.

The cold front that hits the country came from the midwest and advanced east with a combination of snow, rain and strong winds that started over the weekend and lasted until dawn on Tuesday.

1 of 2 South Carolina Department of Transportation truck drives along avenue after snowstorm — Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images North America via AFP South Carolina Department of Transportation truck drives along avenue after snowstorm (Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images North America via AFP)

The National Weather Service (NWS) said “the wind strength will slowly decrease” but snow will continue to fall into the night in the highest parts of New York and New England.

However, states further south were also affected, such as Florida, for example, which recorded the incidence of tornadoes – and a community of motorhomes was completely destroyed.

In Canada, 11 provinces continue with the warning of severe temperatures or snow, much of Canada was hit by this blizzard.

Schools in the province of Ontario were closed, and in Toronto, which is the largest city in the country, it snowed so much in the last two days that cars were completely covered and roads were closed.

A third of flights in the region were also canceled, visibility on the streets was practically nil and many drivers end up getting stuck in the snow because of it.

2 of 2 Truck covered with snow during a blizzard on January 16, 2022 in North Carolina. — Photo: AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek Truck covered with snow during a blizzard on January 16, 2022 in North Carolina. — Photo: AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek

Drivers were warned about dangerous road conditions, as well as major problems traveling from the southern US state of Arkansas to Quebec, Canada.

“We are seeing a lot of vehicles that need to stop and defrost the windshield,” Quebec’s transport minister said in a tweet on Monday.

“Heavy rains and gusts of wind allow ice to form despite windshield wipers, all the more reason to stay indoors,” he added.