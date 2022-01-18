BMG anticipates up to 10 years of the FGTS anniversary withdrawal; It is worth it?

THE anticipation of the FGTS birthday withdrawal is a type of loan that has become popular since it was launched. Through it, the worker is able to withdraw an “x” number of installments receivable at once and paying a lower interest rate.

In case of BMG Bank, the amount of installments to be paid in advance can reach ten, a quantity well above that offered in the market, which is from three to five. The contracting of the product by the institution is fully digital and is available within one business day after the request.

interest rates

The interest rate charged for the service varies according to the number of years anticipated by the birthday withdrawal. The rate is 1.99% per month for those who request up to six years of payment, 1.92% per month for operations of seven to nine years, and 1.89% per month for anticipation of 10 years (10 plots).

Who can apply?

To apply for the service, the client must have a balance in their FGTS accounts, have a regular CPF with the Federal Revenue, in addition to complying with some security requirements, including civil capacity and proof of age.

How to request the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

First, the client must access the FGTS application, under the command of Caixa Econômica Federal and select the “Saque-anniversario” option. Through it, the user must authorize the consultation of the present value in the FGTS account by Banco BMG.

Remembering that when choosing the option, the customer must remain on the birthday withdrawal regime for at least 24 months. During this period, if he is dismissed without just cause, he will not be able to fully withdraw the FGTS balance, having access only to the 40% fine, referring to the termination fine.

In addition, the value of the installments will be debited from the FGTS balance in the month of the worker’s birthday, without him having to worry about boletos or other type of payment.

Is it worth requesting?

The anticipation of the FGTS birthday withdrawal has similarities with loan contracts. However, early redemption of fund values ​​has lower interest rates, which vary between 0.99% and 1.99%.

In this case, if you pan well, it is possible to find values ​​that are more affordable than those practiced by BMG. On the other hand, as the bank guarantees a longer anticipation, the customer will have a higher limit amount available.

But, after all, it is worth requesting the anticipation of the birthday loot? This will depend on the need of the worker.

The tip given by experts is to opt for the line only in case the person is already in debt and if there are more expensive credit options on the market. Therefore, the financial organization of each person will be decisive in the decision making involving the modality.