BMW uses games and metaverse to launch electric car – Meio & Mensagem

January 17, 2022 – 1:48 pm

Electrification is the buzzword in the automotive industry around the world. Seeking to offer more sustainable alternatives to consumers, manufacturers began to invest in technology and put innovation as a priority to ensure a future business that combines mobility and environmental suitability. For BMW, part of this idea of ​​the future is represented in the BMW iX, the brand’s new luxury model that should hit the streets of Brazil in November.

Long before that, however, the company started preparing to tell consumers about the concept of the new vehicle, which seeks to combine the proposal of a connected and intelligent car with an engine that runs on electricity.

Presenting this new concept required, on the part of the brand, a communication work that departed a little from the formula generally used by the luxury car industry. Therefore, the company decided to enter the world of games and will show, for the first time, the BMW iX in a live on the Twitch gaming platform, on the 24th, conducted by streamer Nobru and journalist Cris Amaral. In the live, the brand will show the visual and technological resources of the car.

The project, which was created in conjunction with Ogilvy Brasil, will also have a virtual concept store where people can test-drive the digital environment. Those who wish, will also have the chance to order a model for when the vehicle arrives in stores.

According to Jorge Junior, head of marketing and CRM at BMW Group Brazil, the launch of a car like the BMW iX calls for novelty and evolution, as it is an intelligent product, with remote software update, which learns with artificial intelligence. “We chose Twitch, which is the largest gaming platform in the world, and has a large audience, especially younger generations and early adopters avid for technology”, says the executive. “In addition to Twitch, we bring the BMW iX fully digital within the metaverse, a 3D virtual world where we have the car, a concept store and even test drive within the parallel universe”, he adds.

Junior believes that, if the automotive industry wants to continue being important, it needs to communicate with young people in another way, which combines traditional advertising with other languages, which have the potential to reach young people where they are. The head of CRM and marketing explains that, to carry out an action like this, it is not just about creating a virtual car, but developing an entire context, looking for the right partners to carry out the project. “But all this was not enough, we need to give visibility and the weight that iX deserves, that’s when we looked for Nobru, one of the biggest names in the game in the world to be part of the launch, in addition to Cris Amaral, a journalist who covers the car market and is used to live stocks”.

The professional says that, after this initial phase of digital experimentation of the new vehicle, the brand and the agency will promote other actions with digital influencers and opinion makers. Physical events so that customers can also have other experiences with the car are on BMW’s radar.

