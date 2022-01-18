BNDES will invest in a telecommunications fund

BNDESPAR, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNDES, launched today, 17, a public call for selection of investment funds in infrastructure. Up to five funds will be selected that will receive up to R$500 million each from the state bank, totaling up to R$2.5 billion. One of the funds will be focused on the telecommunications market.

The funds will be equity (to invest directly in companies or projects) and credit (to finance companies and projects). Up to three equity funds and up to two credit funds will be selected.

It is estimated that at least another R$ 5 billion of private capital will be mobilized for the initiative, totaling R$ 7.5 billion in investments.

The bank will prioritize funds from institutional investors (which manage third-party money) and funds that invest in sectors with high social impact, such as sanitation and urban mobility. In addition, funds that have social and environmental impact (ESG) measurement criteria will be better scored.

Interested parties must submit proposals by March 4th. BNDES will complete the selection in the first half of this year.

Currently, the Bank’s committed capital in equity and credit funds totals around R$6 billion, which, together with resources from other investors, amounts to R$35 billion.

The public notice and more information about the selection are available at www.bndes.gov.br/chamadafundosinfra2022.

