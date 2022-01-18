board discards Cavani and ‘waits’ for Diego Costa

Corinthians, through football manager Alessandro and director Roberto de Andrade, detailed the negotiations around the team’s new number 9. The two participated, in the early hours of this Tuesday (18), in the “Arena SBT”, led by Benjamin Back.

Regarding Edinson Cavani, the club admitted that there were “consultations” with the Uruguayan’s brother and agent, but there is no chance, at least for now, of a signing.

“Corinthians did not make a proposal. It was a consultation through Cavani’s brother [Walter Guglielmone], but there was nothing official. It’s hard to say, he’s a Manchester United player and he has a current contract.”

“We are very clear about the way we operate in the market, they are athletes who are at the end of their contract. He is a very high level athlete that, at the moment, we would not make this move. If tomorrow he is free on the market and wants to hear a proposal Corinthians, maybe”, he added.

Diego Costa closer?

Roberto de Andrade was responsible for talking about Diego Costa, now a former striker for Atlético-MG, to the SBT program. Unlike what happened with Cavani, negotiations have not yet started, but there is a “wait” on the part of the club.

“We didn’t talk to Diego Costa. From what I’ve read in the press, he terminated his contract on Sunday. We’re quiet in our corner. Let him sort out his life. If his manager wants to talk to us, we’ll talk. But We’re not going to look for anyone,” he said.

“I’m not saying that it will be or that it won’t be. So far, we haven’t talked to him. We can talk. We’re waiting for him to express himself, if he wants to stay in Brazil… his family is in Europe, those are details that we don’t know. We are waiting for the businessman to call. We are waiting”, revealed Roberto.

And Arthur Cabral?

Another speculated striker in the team is Arthur Cabral, currently at Basel, Switzerland. Roberto also stated that there were no conversations with the athlete, but, unlike the positioning around Diego Costa, there is no expectation of an agreement.

“No. It is a form of purchase that we have to acquire the athlete’s rights and it is a high value that does not fit in our pocket now”, the director told SBT.