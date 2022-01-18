Bolsonaro blames ‘PT robbery’ for high fuel prices | Economy

the antagonist Bolsonaro blames “PT robbery” for high fuel prices

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Monday (17) that the rise in fuel prices during his term was due to corruption at Petrobras during the PT (Workers’ Party) governments. According to him, the company paid R$ 100 billion in debt for unfinished works.

The company, however, also distributed R$ 42.5 billion to shareholders in December last year alone.

“It still needs to pay another R$ 60 billion this year and then Petrobras goes back to square one. It can work better and invest better and have a cheaper product in the refineries”, said the president in an interview with Viva FM radio, from Espírito Santo. Holy.

“Now, are we going to hand over this sanitized Petrobras to those who stole it in the past, to steal it again in the future? Well, that decision is in the hands of the Brazilian population”, added the president to the supporting radio.

The average price of gasoline sold at Petrobras refineries increased by 68% between January and December 2021, while S-10 diesel became 65% more expensive. With the new readjustments, of 4.85% and 8.08%, consecutively, which began to take effect this Wednesday (the 12th), the rise in gasoline in the period of one year reaches 76% and that of diesel to 79 %

On Wednesday (12), Bolsonaro denied being responsible for the price of fuel and said that, if he could, he would be free from Petrobras.

“Does anyone think I’m the bad guy, that the price of gasoline and diesel was increased yesterday because I’m the bad guy? First of all, I have no control over that. If I could, I would be free from Petrobras,” he said in an interview with the website Gazeta Brasil. broadcast live on social media.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), took to social media this Sunday to say that the Senate should be charged in the face of the new high in fuel prices. Lira criticized the pace of processing of a project that changes the collection of ICMS, approved by the deputies in October last year.

“The Chamber dealt with the bill that mitigated the effects of fuel increases. Sent to the Senate, he became an ugly duckling and Geni from the market crowd,” wrote Lira.

Inflation

Fuels were the main IPCA villains last year, along with electricity. In the interview, Bolsonaro said that inflation will drop “for sure” this year.

In 2021, the index closed the year at 10.06%. The projection for 2021 is 5.09%, according to the Central Bank’s Focus bulletin.