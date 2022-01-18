Bolsonaro criticizes governors for ICMS readjustment: “Sadly”

Pelo Twitter, o presidente Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticou, na noite desta segunda-feira (17/1), os governadores que decidiram, na sexta-feira (14/1), acabar com o congelamento do Imposto sobre Circulação de Mercadorias e Services (ICMS) on fuel from February.

“How much will a liter of gasoline go to, R$8?”, he asked.

Look:

– Regrettably, still in a pandemic, the governors announce the DEFROSTING of ICMS on fuel. – How much will a liter of gasoline go to? BRL 8.00? — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 18, 2022

By majority, the governors decided to end the ICMS freeze on fuels as of February. The decision was defined at a meeting of the National Committee of State Secretaries of Finance (Comsefaz).

Last November, states decided to suspend tax readjustments to try to reduce the price of gasoline, which was already on the rise.

closed dialogue

“We did our part: freezing the reference price for ICMS, [mas] they did not value this concrete gesture, they did not respect the people. The answer was an increase, an increase plus an increase in fuel prices”, said the governor of Piauí, Wellington Dias (PT), coordinator of the National Forum of Governors.

“Thus, most states voted to maintain the ICMS rule until January 31, 2022, considering the government’s closure to dialogue and successive fuel increases without concern for the economic and social impact of rising prices,” he added.

Last Wednesday (1/12), Petrobras readjusted the price of fuel at refineries: the rise was 4.85% for gasoline and 8.08% for diesel.