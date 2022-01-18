Bolsonaro insinuates that LGBTQI+ are going to hell: ‘Sacred family’

Bolsonaro says ‘sacred’ family and insinuates that LGBTQI+ are going to hell (photo: Evaristo S/AFP) President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) returned to make homophobic comments this Monday (1/17). Referring to the LGBTQI+ public, the chief executive blamed the left for wanting to come to power by ‘destroying family values’. The statement took place during an interview with Rdio Viva FM from Vitória (ES).

“The left wants power. And the best way for it to come to power is by destroying family values. We had a bill back there called 122, which passed in the Chamber in one night. There was no one present. In it, for example, a priest or pastor who, perhaps, refused to perform a same-sex marriage, got three years in jail. It was a huge fight there in the Senate, and it ended up being shelved later. But it was a big measure to try to destroy family values ​​and attack directly in the heart of Brazil’s Christians”, he pointed out.

Bolsonaro even hinted in the interview that LGBTQI people go to hell.

“As time went by, back in 2010, the elections were over, and I denounced the PNH3 project, a PT project that had 180 chapters aimed at other types of family. No one against two people living together in their corner and seeing happiness Everyone does what they want with their life and those who believe, no, will see later how they understand themselves when they leave this land. We don’t enter this field”, he added.

The president also reported that his antagonism towards the gay agenda ‘potentiated’ him in the country, but added that ‘it is not easy to fight against a leftist government’.

“But a more important chapter of those 180 was the deconstruction of heteronormativity. What is that? saying that man and woman don’t exist. There are any two beings that come together and become a family, period. I went against him (PT) and we were successful in part, because it is not easy to fight against this agenda in a leftist government, a PT government, but, over time, this strengthened us during the elections”.

Bolsonaro reported that the ‘sacred’ family and that ‘all the existing people in the world came from a man and a woman’.

“The sacred family. There is no debate about that. All the people who are here on earth came from a man and a woman. Although, nowadays, there is already the person of artificial insemination. But they came, deep down, of a man and a woman. This has to be respected, it helps us to live in harmony and peace. It helps us to take pleasure in the future of our children. This is what the left has always wanted to destroy”.

LGBTQI guidelines

The Planalto leader celebrated the fact that, in his gesture, the LGBTQI agendas ‘had a very strong r’.

“In our government, we’ve already had a very strong rally in this regard, especially because of the work of our minister Damares (Women, Family and Human Rights)”.

Finally, the president celebrated that the agendas he called “gender ideology” are in the hands of the new minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Andr Mendona. The magistrate was chosen by the president for the vacancy that he had promised to indicate a name “terribly evangelical”.

“As God writes things right, sometimes with crooked lines. The guidelines that have to do with gender ideology, do you know who will decide by lot? Andr Mendona. Our minister is terribly evangelical. So this is very good. It brings peace here for all of us, Christians and Brazilians, who defend the family above all here on earth”, he concluded.

On the 10th, Bolsonaro said that LGBT agendas are used against him as a form of wear and tear on the government and constitute a way of “destroying the family”.

In early December of last year, he commented on what he called “gay neutral language.” The Chief Executive cited as an example a question from the 2018 National High School Exam (Enem) test and complained that the use of neutral terms “spoils kids”.

Then, he returned to make homophobic comments, stating that, today, there is “a terrible vale tudo”.