Bolsonaro waves to agribusiness and celebrates 80% reduction in fines in the countryside

posted on 01/17/2022 18:39 / updated on 01/17/2022 20:11



(credit: Reproduction / Bank of Brazil)

President Jair Bolsonaro participated this Monday (1/17) in the launch of the Agro Circuit — Stage 2022 — Carreta Agro BB. During a speech, the Chief Executive pointed to agribusiness, one of the wings that represented important support for his election in 2018. He pointed out that the sector is the “locomotive of the economy” and claimed that, in his government, “the action of the MST was practically nullified”, and celebrated the reduction of fines in the field by 80%. The event was broadcast simultaneously in Londrina, Paraná.

“We had some difficulties in the past. For example, the MST’s performance. We practically annulled the MST’s action by taking public money that went to NGOs that financed the MST. Over three years, we distributed more bonds than in 20 years of previous governments We then took the strength of the MST through the use of those who were in an agrarian reform that never came out”.

On the 14th, Bolsonaro addressed the MST stating that, if the exclusion of illegality is approved by Congress, they will no longer invade land. In practice, the exclusion of illegality is a kind of legal safeguard for police officers who, by chance, kill on the job. The issue was already debated and rejected in the Chamber of Deputies in 2019. “If one day I have an illegal exclusion in Congress, you can be sure, take the opportunity to invade now because in the future they will not invade”, he shouted on the date.

Bolsonaro also spoke about the release of firearms to the rural man and said that the artifact is “synonymous with freedom”.

“When we talk about firearms, the weapon is a synonym of freedom. An armed man will never be enslaved. We extended the possession of a firearm, which became an extended carry, with the support of Congress. camp started to be able to use weapons not only on the physical property where they lived, but on their entire property. This brought you more peace of mind”, he added.

The president also praised the work of the Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, who he characterized as being “a fantastic person who really embodies all the feelings of the country man” and recalled the former Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles.

The Planalto leader also claimed that, under his administration, farmers had their fines reduced by more than 80%.

“We stopped having big problems with the environmental issue, especially regarding the fine. Does it have to exist? There is. But we talked and we reduced the fines in the field by more than 80%. Obviously, who is going to carry out an inspection or give an uncertain in the field, that’s fine. It’s a right. To investigate a complaint. But, at first, it’s to warn and talk, and, in the second moment, the fine. This helped, and a lot, too, the question of the field “, he amended.

time frame

Finally, Bolsonaro criticized the discussion of the new time frame in the Federal Supreme Court (STF), repeating that, if the measure is approved, “another area the size of the state of São Paulo would be removed from the agricultural map”, which would make the activities.

“I often put myself in the place of you when I was a deputy and saw the torture, the great concern and that bucket of ice water early in the morning, when there was news that the land of the lords was going to be demarcated as indigenous land, with criteria, we don’t know which criteria they used at that time. We completely changed that there. We didn’t have a single demarcation of indigenous land in Brazil. After all, we already have 14% of our territory demarcated, equivalent to an area the size of the Southeast region” .

“We are also working against a possible new time frame with the STF. The score is tied: one by one. But if this new framework, perhaps, is approved, by force of law, for sure, we will have or would have, by force of law, new areas equivalent to the South region. Due to the geographical location of this new land, another area the size of the state of São Paulo would be removed from the agricultural map. We have concerns then. We are solving past problems and anticipating future problems”, he justified.

In December, he stated that Minister André Mendonça will vote “on the side of the government” against the thesis of the time frame in the demarcation of indigenous lands. The chief executive said that it is not about influence traffic, but about knowing the nature of the former attorney general of the Union.

Pandemic

Also during the statements at today’s event, the president thanked the farmers and praised their work in the midst of the pandemic.

“You really were fantastic during the pandemic. You worked. If you didn’t work, the economic problems that Brazil would face would be terrible. Obviously, defying the virus. I, as president, always talked about how we should handle this issue”.

Finally, he stated that the government has done its part by buying 400 million doses of vaccine against covid-19.

“The government distributed 400 million doses throughout Brazil. Anyone who wanted to be vaccinated, got vaccinated. The federal government did its part. food”, he concluded, getting into one of the carts adapted as a mobile agency that will travel through cities promoting the sector.

Also present at the ceremony were the Vice President, Hamilton Mourão (PRTB), the Minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), General Augusto Heleno, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, the Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, and the President of the Bank of Brazil, Fausto Ribeiro.