‘Bolsonaro would definitely tell people not to look up’, says film director with denialist satire | Movie theater

Adam McKay, director and screenwriter of the film “Don’t look up”, commented on an article by the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, in which he compares the Workers’ Party (PT) to a comet in the elections.

In the text, published in the newspaper “O Globo” this Sunday (16), the minister criticizes the PT’s economic policy, defends the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro and cites the film as a defense of his argument: “Nothing better than ending this article inspired by the title of the film that will be what Brazilian voters will do more and more when the time comes: look up. When you do this and think about the day after the election, you will not opt ​​for the PT comet”, he writes.

In response to that article, McKay made a post on his Twitter on Monday (17), rejecting the comparison.

“Bolsanaro [sic] would definitely tell people not to look up,” the director posted. He misspelled the president’s name.

“Don’t Look Up” depicts people ignoring a meteor about to wipe out the planet. It is a satire with deniers and criticism of political inaction in the face of climate change.

With several Oscar favorites such as Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings”), Meryl Streep (“The Iron Lady”) and Cate Blanchett (“Blue Jasmine”), the production debuted in December on Netflix.

“Don’t Look Up” tells the story of a pair of American astronomers (DiCaprio and Lawrence) who struggle to alert authorities after discovering that a comet is on a collision course with Earth.

At first, there is inevitable déjà vu with the plots of “Deep Impact” and “Armageddon” (1998), but things take a turn when the conservative and loudmouth president played by Streep is less worried about the end of the planet than with its popularity in the next election.

Desperate with the lack of government action, the protagonists get lost between interviews for sensationalist programs and suspicious reactions on social media as they try to save humanity – and their own lives.