Boninho shows confined in the pool of the house

Participants of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) have already entered the most watched house in Brazil and are even enjoying the pool. Behind the scenes of the reality show, Boninho recorded a video in which he shows some of those confined in the external area of ​​the house.

“We are already here at the HQ. People have already entered”, said the program director in a 5-second video, showing Slovenia, Luciano and Vyni, who already has more than 2 million followers on Instagram even before the program’s debut, which happens tonight.

‘Little confusion’

Hours after announcing that the entry of the participants of “BBB 22” would be broadcast live on Globoplay, the official profile of the streaming on Twitter has already started with the “fire in the playground”, reversing the decision.

“The desire to spy is so great that I ended up making a little mess. Tomorrow, right after Um Lugar ao Sol, we’ll check the brothers’ entry into the house on TV Globo. And only after that, all 11 cameras will be available to subscribers 24 hours a day.” “, said the tweet.