Boogeyman tries to return to “top scorer of 20 goals” and makes room for defender and midfielder “brucutu” | paysandu

THE paysandu attempted the return of striker Cassiano , who scored 20 goals for the club in 2018, for the current season. The statement came from the bicolor president, Maurício Ettinger, during a chat with the press. The top scorer is at Vizela, from Portugal, and it’s not the first time he’s been sought after by the bicolor board for a return to Curuzu.

Paysandu has an ease in developing attackers. Yes, we went after Cassiano, there was a pre-negotiation, but it didn’t go forward. We take one step at a time. — Mauricio Ettinger

For 2022, Paysandu has seven forwards in the squad: Marlon, Danrlei, Henan, Dioguinho, Marcelo Toscano, Robinho and Alex Silva.

Club still looking for defender and midfielder

After filling the lack of one more option in the left-back with Patrick Bray, Paysandu still intends to hire a defender and a defensive midfielder. According to alviceleste football executive Fred Gomes, the containment player sought by the club needs to have tackling characteristics, which “impose respect” at the entrance of the area, in other words, in the “pitbull” or “burucutu” style, as the manager himself defined.

– We still need two pieces for this first wave of signings, but to start the Campeonato Paraense and the Copa do Brasil we are well served. When we contract in quantity, the margin of error is greater. We need one more defensive midfielder and one more defender.