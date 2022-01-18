Botafogo change city, color or symbol? SAF law and John Textor contract protect club

the journalist Tim Vickery raised the debate about the possibility of Botafogo being transferred from one city, for example, to Brasília, when having its SAF (Sociedad Anónima do Futebol) purchased, even though he said he didn’t really believe in the hypothesis. Rodrigo Capelo took the issue to those involved in the alvinegra negotiation with John Textor and clarified the issue.

In a podcast on “GE”, he heard the lawyer André Call, spokesperson for Botafogo in the SAF.

– This will be in the contract, but the law itself expressly provides that only with an express and positive vote of the association can you change banners, badges and even the headquarters to another municipality. Without Botafogo’s positive vote, this possibility does not exist. It’s a point that doesn’t really concern me. And he (John Textor) told me that he loved our colors and the symbol of the lonely star, he liked Rio de Janeiro very much, he wanted a club here. I don’t think it goes through his intention, but even if it did, contractually and legally it wouldn’t be allowed,” Chame explained.

One of John Textor’s consultants in Brazil, Thairo Arruda was on the same line.

– The SAF Law protects this type of issue, it says that any club that has 10% of the SAF has some veto powers in certain matters. Among them the change of symbol, of hymn, of location. So, Botafogo’s 10% already gives the club this veto power in any investor madness out there. What we even went further, to protect the club even more, was that regardless of the 10%, which is the SAF law… let’s say that 20 years from now Botafogo will have 7 or 5%. That is, by the SAF law, he loses this veto prerogative. Even so, in a shareholders’ agreement, we keep Botafogo with these veto powers. We went beyond the law and guaranteed these powers to Botafogo so that this kind of thing doesn’t happen – explained Thairo.