Botafogo suffers casualties earlier this week and will have embezzlement in Cariocão’s debut | Botafogo | Vinícius Lopes | Klaus | Matheus Nascimento

THE Botafogo live a moment of euphoria. After starting badly in Série B in 2021, but recovering and getting, in addition to access, the title, he sold his SAF to a businessman who promises to inject good money into the club. But this process will still take time.

The problem is that the tide of good news seems to have dried up. And the news is not very good at this point. THE Botafogo sent a statement, via the company, of the situation of some athletes. Among them, two reinforcements. Vinícius Lopes and Klaus have clinical problems.

In addition, the attacker Matheus Nascimento and the side Hugo tested positive for Covid-19. Therefore, all these names must be out of the team’s debut in the Campeonato Carioca, which takes place on the 25th, Tuesday, at 9 pm, at Nilton Santos, against Boavista.

CHECK THE BOTAFOGO NOTE

“Botafogo started this Monday (17), at the Nilton Santos Stadium, its third week of pre-season activities. Exams were carried out, as usual, and within its commitment to transparency, the Club presents the following reports:

– Athletes Matheus Nascimento and Hugo tested positive for COVID-19. In compliance with safety standards and health protocols, the professionals were isolated. They have mild symptoms and are being assisted by alvinegro doctors.

– Athletes Felipe Ferreira, Daniel Borges and Igo Gabriel have a return to activities scheduled for next Wednesday (19).

– Botafogo reports complications with athletes William Klaus and Vinícius Lopes. Klaus suffered a hamstring injury in his left thigh and is undergoing treatment. In turn, striker Vinícius Lopes suffered a trauma to his left foot during training, with a fracture of the fifth metatarsal. He will undergo surgery later this week.”