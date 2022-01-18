Braz signs with R$ 42 million to hire midfielder and European giant positions itself

Mengão has specific objectives in the market and has already launched an offer for one of its priorities

Mengo acts with strategy to assemble its team that will compete in the 2022 season. As can be seen in the news, Mais Querido is not immersed in any endeavor to bring a big name. Fla’s action in the market main objective is to hire players who are already part of the Rubro-Negro squad.

With that, one of the athletes that is on the agenda behind the scenes at Gávea is Andreas Pereira. THE Flamengo has already forwarded its first offer to Manchester United and according to the ESPN channel, from England, the proposal did not please the Red Devils. The information is from the Extra portal.

In fact, what the Rubro-Negra direction presented is a little far from what Manchester intended. Mengão’s proposal, rejected by the English, has in its scope the payment of 6.7 million euros (R$ 42 million), which would be paid in installments. However, for Manchester, there are no negotiations if the negotiation does not have the initial value of 10 million pounds (R$ 75.1 million).

Although the first bid has been discarded, the conversations will continue and in this way, Flamengo is already putting together a new proposal to be presented. The club’s trump card to convince the English is Andreas’ willingness to remain at Mais Querido, something that the player has already informed United’s management.

Andreas arrived in Gávea with a bond until June this year. His hiring aimed to fill the gap opened by Gerson. His performance is seen as satisfactory and even the regrettable failure in the Libertadores final, against Palmeiras, did not diminish his importance for the squad. In all, the midfielder played in 24 matches with Manto Sagrado da Gávea, scored five goals and provided one assist.