Brazil Cup draw defines rivals Grêmio, Inter, Santos, São Paulo and Vasco in the first phase; Look

Copa do Brasil will have Campinense (PB) x São Paulo, Globo (RN) x Internacional and Salgueiro (PE) x Santos in the first phase
THE Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) drew, this Monday (17), the first phase of the Brazil’s Cup.
One of the main clashes will be between Campinense (PB) and São Paulo. In addition to this, highlights for Globe (RN) x International, Willow (PE) x saints, railway x Vasco and Mirassolx Guild.
Clubs were divided into eight pots, with 10 clubs in each, according to each team’s position in the National Club Ranking.
It is worth remembering that the 1st phase duels are single games, with the worst ranked team having the field command. The best ranked clubs have the advantage of qualifying with a tie, even playing away from home.
The tournament starts at February 23 and has the Final scheduled for October 19. Only the champion has a direct seat to the CONMEBOL Libertadores.
In all, 80 clubs start the Copa do Brasil, with 12 teams entering the later stages of the competition.
The nine teams qualified for the 2022 Libertadores (Atletico-PR, Atlético-MG, Flamengo, palm trees, Corinthians, strength, Red Bull Bragantino, Fluminense and America-MG) enter only in the third phase, when the competition is played with home and away games.
CHECK OUT ALL PHASE 1 GAMES:
KEY 1
Moto club x Chapecoense
Icasa x Tombense
KEY 2
Bahia de Feira vs Coritiba
Porto Alegre vs Paraná
KEY 3
Mirassol vs Gremio
Azuriz vs Botafogo (SP)
KEY 4
URT x Avail
Ceilândia vs Londrina
KEY 5
Union Rondonopolis (MT) vs Atlético-GO
Nova Venécia (ES) x Ferroviário (CE)
KEY 6
Porto Velho x Youth
Real Northwest (ES) x Worker
KEY 7
Railway x Vasco
Gremio Anapolis vs Juazeirense (BA)
KEY 8
Atletico (BA) vs CSA
Train (AP) x Paysandu
KEY 9
Sao Raimundo (RR) vs Ceara
Tuna Luso (PA) vs Gremio Novorizontino
KEY 10
Asa (AL) vs Cuiabá
Lagarto (SE) x Figueirense
KEY 11
Altos (PI) x Sport
Costa Rica (RS) vs ABC (RN)
KEY 12
Sousa (PB) vs Goiás
Nova Iguaçu vs Criciúma
KEY 13
Globo (RN) x Internacional
Humaitá vs Brasiliense
KEY 14
Rio Branco (AC) vs Vila Nova
Marica (RJ) vs Guarani
KEY 15
Sergipe x Cruzeiro
Tuntum (MA) vs Volta Redonda (RJ)
KEY 16
Portuguese (RJ) x CRB (AL)
Worker (MT) x Sampaio Corrêa (MA)
KEY 17
Campinense vs Sao Paulo
Sao Raimundo (AM) vs Manaus (AM)
KEY 18
Cascavel (PR) vs Ponte Preta
Tocantinópolis (TO) x Nautico
KEY 19
Salgueiro (PE) vs Santos
Fluminense (PI) vs Oeste (SP)
KEY 20
Castanhal (PA) vs Vitória (BA)
Gloria (RS) vs Brazil from Pelotas