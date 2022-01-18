Brazil Cup draw defines rivals Grêmio, Inter, Santos, São Paulo and Vasco in the first phase; Look

Copa do Brasil will have Campinense (PB) x São Paulo, Globo (RN) x Internacional and Salgueiro (PE) x Santos in the first phase

THE Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) drew, this Monday (17), the first phase of the Brazil’s Cup.

One of the main clashes will be between Campinense (PB) and São Paulo. In addition to this, highlights for Globe (RN) x International, Willow (PE) x saints, railway x Vasco and Mirassolx Guild.

Clubs were divided into eight pots, with 10 clubs in each, according to each team’s position in the National Club Ranking.

It is worth remembering that the 1st phase duels are single games, with the worst ranked team having the field command. The best ranked clubs have the advantage of qualifying with a tie, even playing away from home.

The tournament starts at February 23 and has the Final scheduled for October 19. Only the champion has a direct seat to the CONMEBOL Libertadores.

In all, 80 clubs start the Copa do Brasil, with 12 teams entering the later stages of the competition.

The nine teams qualified for the 2022 Libertadores (Atletico-PR, Atlético-MG, Flamengo, palm trees, Corinthians, strength, Red Bull Bragantino, Fluminense and America-MG) enter only in the third phase, when the competition is played with home and away games.

Atlético-MG celebrates the title of the Copa do Brasil Pedro Souza / Atletico

CHECK OUT ALL PHASE 1 GAMES:

KEY 1

Moto club x Chapecoense

Icasa x Tombense

KEY 2

Bahia de Feira vs Coritiba

Porto Alegre vs Paraná

KEY 3

Mirassol vs Gremio

Azuriz vs Botafogo (SP)

KEY 4

URT x Avail

Ceilândia vs Londrina

KEY 5

Union Rondonopolis (MT) vs Atlético-GO

Nova Venécia (ES) x Ferroviário (CE)

KEY 6

Porto Velho x Youth

Real Northwest (ES) x Worker

KEY 7

Railway x Vasco

Gremio Anapolis vs Juazeirense (BA)

KEY 8

Atletico (BA) vs CSA

Train (AP) x Paysandu

KEY 9

Sao Raimundo (RR) vs Ceara

Tuna Luso (PA) vs Gremio Novorizontino

KEY 10

Asa (AL) vs Cuiabá

Lagarto (SE) x Figueirense

KEY 11

Altos (PI) x Sport

Costa Rica (RS) vs ABC (RN)

KEY 12

Sousa (PB) vs Goiás

Nova Iguaçu vs Criciúma

KEY 13

Globo (RN) x Internacional

Humaitá vs Brasiliense

KEY 14

Rio Branco (AC) vs Vila Nova

Marica (RJ) vs Guarani

KEY 15

Sergipe x Cruzeiro

Tuntum (MA) vs Volta Redonda (RJ)

KEY 16

Portuguese (RJ) x CRB (AL)

Worker (MT) x Sampaio Corrêa (MA)

KEY 17

Campinense vs Sao Paulo

Sao Raimundo (AM) vs Manaus (AM)

KEY 18

Cascavel (PR) vs Ponte Preta

Tocantinópolis (TO) x Nautico

KEY 19

Salgueiro (PE) vs Santos

Fluminense (PI) vs Oeste (SP)

KEY 20

Castanhal (PA) vs Vitória (BA)

Gloria (RS) vs Brazil from Pelotas