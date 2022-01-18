Brazil drops from 3rd to 10th position in investor preference ranking

posted on 01/17/2022 17:10



(credit: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil)

Brazil has plummeted in the preference of investment companies. In 2013, the country was third on the list of the most interesting for executives. Now, it occupies the 10th position on the same list, being considered strategic in the opinion of only 5% of respondents to the survey by the consultancy PwC, which conducts studies annually with global CEOs. Last week, the company BlackRock — one of the largest investment funds in the world — announced that it will no longer invest in the country while the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) lasts.

In 2021, Brazil ranked eighth in the ranking promoted by PwC, but was surpassed by Canada and Australia. In first place in the survey are the United States (41%), followed by China (27%) and Germany (18%). The reasons for the lack of application in the country are related to the very low expectation of economic growth, the local political scenario and the environmental issue — only 27% of companies in Brazil have adopted the goal of zero carbon emissions. Thus, the country lost relevance in the market, as evaluated by the president of the consultancy, Marco Castro.

In the view of 69% of study participants, macroeconomic instability is the main concern when it comes to investing in Brazil, in addition to cyber risks (50%). High unemployment rates and the fear of even greater instability with the approach of the elections also affect the country’s performance.

The analysis makes sense, given that opinions collected by the Central Bank’s Focus Bulletin, for example, reveal a growth picture for 2022 of around 0.29% — a number that has been falling since the first days of the year.

The situation has also led foreign companies to choose to leave the country. This is the case of the automaker Ford, the operations of Mercedes-Benz in the city of Iracemápolis (SP) and the production of TVs, audio and cameras by Sony.

Despite a general negative scenario, there is one sector that remains optimistic: private equity. The stance has to do with the large number of mergers and acquisitions last year, which moved more than US$ 5.6 trillion. With regard to Brazil, the increase in this type of operation was 52%.

It is worth remembering, however, that data from the IMF and other major consulting firms and financial institutions indicate that Brazil should have the worst performance among the 12 emerging countries, forecasting a growth of 1.5% in GDP, against 5.1% for the others 11.

*Intern under the supervision of Andreia Castro