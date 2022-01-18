Brazil ended 2021 with a record number of indebted families, says CNC | Economy

THE average debt level of Brazilian families in 2021 was the highest in 11 years. This is what the research released this Tuesday (18) by the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) points out.

According to the survey, the last year had a record for total indebtedness, recording an average of 70.9% of Brazilian families, while December reached 76.3% of total families – historical maximum level ever recorded by CNC.

That is, 7 out of 10 families contracted some type of debt with the financial system in 2021.

In 2020, the average debt level was 66.5%.

“In 2021, there was an increase of 4.4 percentage points in the average number of families with debt in at least one of the main types – credit card, overdraft, post-dated check, payroll-deductible credit, personal credit, booklets, financing and home financing, among others”, highlighted CNC.

Delinquency has a slight decline

Despite the increase in the number of indebted people in the country, the average percentage of delinquent families – with bills or debts in arrears – decreased from 25.5% in 2020 to 25.2% in 2021.

“In the last quarter of the year, however, the indicator of overdue accounts increased, indicating an upward trend for the beginning of 2022”, highlighted the CNC.

In December, it reached 26.2% compared to 26.1% in November. The record level in the percentage of the indicator occurred in August 2020, when it reached 26.7%.

Already percentage of families that declared they were unable to pay their debts and that, therefore, should remain in default, declines from 11% in 2020 to 10.5% of households in the country, on average over the past year.

The average commitment of income with the monthly payment of debts had only a slight increase and reached an average of 30.2% in the year, against 30% in 2020.

Credit card remains the main debt

As in previous years, the credit card was the type of debt most cited by families, reaching a level of 82.6% in the annual average.

In second place, it will focus on store booklets, pointed out by 18.1% of families, and, in third place, car financing, by 11.6%. Next comes home financing (9.1%) and personal credit (9%).

The increase in indebtedness, however, was driven by different factors in each type of income bracket.

“Higher consumer inflation caused greater indebtedness among lower-income families, due to the need to recompose income. , particularly on credit cards,” the report said.

Despite the worsening macroeconomic scenario and the tougher financial conditions (compressed domestic budget, high inflation, fragility in the labor market with no real gains in earnings), CNC highlighted that a “smaller portion of consumers reported being heavily indebted” and that decreased the proportion of consumers in the lowest income bracket with more than 50% of their income committed to debt.