Brazil is the 5th most expensive country in the world to own a car

The prices of cars sold in Brazil are very high, as well as their cost of use, and that’s not a sensation – it’s a fact. According to the English website Scrap Car Comparison, Brazil is the 5th most expensive country in the world to buy and use a car. Worse than Brazil, only the markets of Turkey and three other South American countries: Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.







Brazil: country of expensive cars Photo: Detran MS / Publicity

To find out where the most expensive and cheapest countries are, Scrap Car Comparison took average car costs (for the same models) and added to the average cost of car insurance, repairs and current fuel prices to gauge how expensive it is. owning and driving a car around the world.

These costs were weighted against the average annual earnings in each country to provide a fair measure of affordability. This allowed Scrap Car Comparison to calculate the percentage of average annual salary needed to own a car in each country. In Brazil, the average car cost price is almost 442% of the average annual salary.

CARS MOST CARS IN THE WORLD P PARENTS % WAGE

TO BUY AND

USE CAR 1st Turkey 652.29% 2nd Argentina 515.77% 3rd Colombia 508.93% 4th Uruguay 443.68% 5th Brazil 441.89% 6th Ukraine 413.78% 7th Guatemala 355.94% 8th Russia 290.04% 9th Mexico 285.20% 10th Costa Rica 269.83%

According to Scrap Car Comparison, Australia is the cheapest country to own a car. The country stands out for offering the best value for money for drivers. Requiring just under half the average Australian annual salary (49%), the costs of owning and operating a car are lower here than in any other country.