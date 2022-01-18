Brazil records 76,300 new cases of covid and 162 deaths in the last 24 hours

Brazil registered 162 new deaths through the Covid-19 this Monday, the 17th. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekends, was at 160, maintaining the upward trend for seven consecutive days.

The number of new infections reported was 76,345, while the moving average of positive tests is 75,253 – up 662% from two weeks ago and the highest since June 24 of last year, when the index was at 77,070. In total, the Brazil has 621,261 deaths and 23,083,297 cases of the disease.

The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 21.7 million people have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

São Paulo had 12 deaths and 1,330 new cases in the last 24 hours. The largest number of positive tests for the coronavirus in the period came from Rio Grande do Sul, which reported 13,000 new infections and 12 fatalities from the disease. Acre did not disclose data for the period.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that 74,134 new cases and 121 more deaths from covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 23,074,791 infected people and 621,166 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the consortium of press vehicles mainly because of the time of data collection.