Brazilian giants agree to transfer a goalkeeper considered a jewel | Vasco | Red Bull Bragantino | lucão

Carioca club will terminate with base calf that will agree to go to São Paulo team

THE Vasco further enlarged his boat. On Monday night, the 17th, the goalkeeper lucão, holder of the team for most of last season, will terminate his contract with the Rio de Janeiro club and already has a certain destination.

According to newspaper news The day, one of the great promises of the hill giant will be the new goalkeeper Red Bull Bragantino. Also according to the report, the Gross Mass will not pay anything to Vasco, however the cruzmaltino will keep part of the economic rights.

lucão must sign a five-year contract with the Red Bull Bragantino. He travels on Thursday to São Paulo to complete the final steps of his transfer. There, you will have competition from cleiton, team starter in 2021.

EXPECTATION X DISAPPOINTMENT

lucão was considered one of the great promises of the Vasco. The goalkeeper accumulated calls for several youth categories and there was a lot of expectation for his appearance in the professional. However, when he had the opportunity, he ended up failing at times and the crowd lost confidence and patience.