Brazilian giants agree to transfer a goalkeeper considered a jewel | Vasco | Red Bull Bragantino | lucão

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Brazilian giants agree to transfer a goalkeeper considered a jewel | Vasco | Red Bull Bragantino | lucão 7 Views

transfers

Carioca club will terminate with base calf that will agree to go to São Paulo team

Geovanne Peçanha

Per Geovanne Peçanha

Lucão will change Vasco for Red Bull Bragantino (Photo: Rafael Vieira/AGIF)
Lucão will change Vasco for Red Bull Bragantino (Photo: Rafael Vieira/AGIF)
Geovanne Peçanha

THE Vasco further enlarged his boat. On Monday night, the 17th, the goalkeeper lucão, holder of the team for most of last season, will terminate his contract with the Rio de Janeiro club and already has a certain destination.

According to newspaper news The day, one of the great promises of the hill giant will be the new goalkeeper Red Bull Bragantino. Also according to the report, the Gross Mass will not pay anything to Vasco, however the cruzmaltino will keep part of the economic rights.

lucão must sign a five-year contract with the Red Bull Bragantino. He travels on Thursday to São Paulo to complete the final steps of his transfer. There, you will have competition from cleiton, team starter in 2021.

EXPECTATION X DISAPPOINTMENT

lucão was considered one of the great promises of the Vasco. The goalkeeper accumulated calls for several youth categories and there was a lot of expectation for his appearance in the professional. However, when he had the opportunity, he ended up failing at times and the crowd lost confidence and patience.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

see the votes for the best in the world from the top captains and coaches

After the award of The Best, FIFA released the votes of all captains and coaches …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved