BRF approves offer of up to 325 million shares, 4 construction companies disclose previews, Direcional buys share of Cyrela’s assets and more

The corporate news on Monday (18) highlights the operational previews of MRV (MRVE3), Melnick (MELK3), Even (EVEN3) and Miter (MTRE3).

BRF (BRFS3) approved a follow-on of up to 325 million shares and ADRs issued by the company.

Direcional (DIRR3), in turn, announced the purchase of 60% of 4 projects from Cyrela (CYRE3), in Rio de Janeiro

Check out the highlights:

The board of directors of BRF (BRFS3) yesterday (17) approved a subsequent offering of up to 325 million shares and ADRs – receipts for securities traded in the US.

The price per share and the total value of BRF’s follow-on have not been defined. However, considering the company’s price on Monday (R$ 24.75), the offer could exceed around R$ 8 billion. The Price per Share will be fixed after the completion of the procedure for collecting investment intentions with institutional investors.

Of the total, R$ 500 million will go to BRF’s capital stock, and the remainder will be allocated to the formation of a capital reserve.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) recorded in 2021 a new annual production record in the pre-salt, reaching 1.95 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed). This volume corresponds to 70% of the company’s total production last year, which was 2.77 million boed.

The previous record was set in 2020, when the 1.86 million boed mark was reached, representing 66% of Petrobras’ total production.

The state-owned company said that production in the pre-salt has been growing rapidly, and the record recorded in 2021 represents more than double the volume it produced in the region five years ago.

Employees of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) and of the subsidiaries Furnas and the Electric Energy Research Center (Cepel) went on strike for an indefinite period as of yesterday.

The MRV (MRVE3) recorded a historic record of net sales (in PSV) of MRV&Co. The total was BRL 2.4 billion (%MRV) sold in 4Q21 and BRL 8.1 billion (%MRV) in 2021.

Launch PSV was R$3.243 billion in 4Q21, an increase of 52.4%.

The largest volume of launches in the history of MRV&Co was R$3.24 billion launched in 4Q21, totaling R$9.44 billion (%MRV) in 2021.

Melnick (MELK3)

to Melnick (MELK3) recorded net sales of BRL 195 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 182% from BRL 69 million in 4Q20. Thus, the VSO stood at 16% in the last quarter of 2021 against 11% in the 4Q20.

Net sales rose 4% from 2020 to 2021, from R$584 million to R$607 million.

The Even (EVEN3) reported that launches totaled BRL 2.9 billion in 2021, a growth of 84% compared to the previous year.

In 4Q21, five projects were launched, three in São Paulo, with a PSV of R$712 million and two in Rio Grande do Sul, with a PSV of R$213 million (R$97 million % Even). Adding the two companies together, the total launch PSV was R$925 million (R$809 million % Even).

The Miter (MTRE3) reported net sales of R$314.4 million in the quarter, 113.6% higher than the previous quarter.

Launches totaled R$1.1 billion in 4Q21 and R$1.8 billion in the year, reaching the launch guidance for 2021.

The Sales to Supply Ratio (VSO) of launches was 26.5% and 19.2% in the consolidated for the quarter, even with R$ 775.1 million launched in December alone.

Cogna announced to the market that it was informed by Alaska Investimento that its share reached 15.23% of the company’s total issuances. The percentage represents 285,779,108 ordinary shares.

Celesc (CLSC3) informed that there was a growth of 0.6% in the consumption of electricity in the concession area of ​​Celesc Distribuição in the 4Q21 in the quarterly comparison.

In the annual comparison, the high was 7%, according to a company statement. There was an increase of 3% in the residential segment, 11% in the industrial segment, 7.4% in the commercial segment and 7.4% in the supply segment. However, the rural sector registered a fall of 2.7%.

Banco Inter (BIDI11) announced, on Monday night (17), that the funds of the manager Ponta Sul Investimentos have reduced their stake in the company’s capital to 3.94%.

The manager gained space in market conversations in the last week as she is getting rid of Inter shares. The move, which smeared B3’s trading floor with the digital bank’s papers, helped push its prices even further down in recent days.

Until the beginning of January, the participation of Ponta Sul in the capital of Inter was 11.79%. Last week, the manager had already informed that it had reduced this share to 7.37%, before new sales made in recent days.

EDP ​​(ENBR3) recorded a drop in the volume of energy distributed by 1.5% in 4Q21 compared to the same period in 2020, with -3.0% at EDP São Paulo and 0.9% at EDP Espírito Santo.

In 2021, the volume of energy distributed grew by 5.5% (5.2% at EDP SP and 6.0% at EDP ES).

CSN (CSNA3) and CSN Mining (CMIN3)

CSN (CSNA3) and CSN Mineração (CMIN3) reported that activities at the Casa de Pedra mine have gradually resumed.

Directional (DIRR3) and Cyrela (CYRE3)

Direcional (DIRR3) announced the purchase of 60% of 4 projects from Cyrela (CYRE3).

These are real estate projects under development, whose rights are held by the Cyrela Group, located in the metropolitan region of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

The parties believe that, based on preliminary analyses, they will reach, in the projects object of this partnership, approximately 3,560 units, with an estimated potential PSV of up to R$ 624,700,000.

Lavvi (LAVV3) announced the beginning of studies to enter the economic real estate market. The potential focus is on the Casa Verde e Amarela housing program.

Wiz (WIZS3) communicated the conclusion of the integrity of the shares of the share capital of five brokers. They are: Águas de Manso Corretora de Seguros, ASF Corretora de Seguros, LL Corretora de Seguros, Orbis Adviser Corretora de Seguros and Universa Corretora de Seguros.

In this way, Wiz Partners became the holder of 100% of the shares representing the Capital Stock of the Brokers, as well as the shareholders of the brokers joined the Wiz Partners management body, aiming at consolidating Wiz Corporate in the market of insurance products aimed at civil construction, notably in products linked to housing programs, as well as WIZ’s vision of growth in the context of expanding its Business Units.

Unipar (UNIP6)

Vila Velha Administração e Participações informed that the interest in Unipar changed from 16,412,175 common shares equivalent to 49.72% of the total common shares to 16,504,265 common shares equivalent to 50.01%.

3 attempts (TTEN3)

3 Tentos (TTEN3) approved a primary public offering of 500,000 shares issued by the company.

Security Box (CXSE3)

Caixa Seguridade released its November 2021 Monthly Performance Report, with information on the commercial performance of its insurance, pension plan and capitalization products.

The Pensions segment had the second best month of the year, surpassing the mark of R$ 3 billion in contributions. This mark had been reached this year only in June (half-year closing). The result stems from the consolidation, in October/2021, of the new portfolio of funds. The diversification of allocation options increased investment possibilities, brought greater competitiveness to the Company and boosted the product offer.

The growth of 12.9% in November 2021 compared to the same month of 2020, in the Capitalization result is a reflection of the maturation of XS4’s operations (start of operation in August/2021) and the inclusion of Capitalization as one of the products incentivized in the performance measurement panel for the Retail and Wholesale Networks.

