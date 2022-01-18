BRF chooses 11 banks for follow-on of up to BRL 7.9 billion, sources tell Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) — BRF (BRFS3) has chosen a group of 11 banks to coordinate a follow-on equity offering that could raise as much as 7.9 billion reais, people familiar with the matter said.

The company is working with Citi, BTG Pactual, Banco Itaú BBA, Morgan Stanley, Bradesco BBI, JPMorgan, UBS BB Investment Bank, Santander Brasil, Safra and Bank of America, the people said, asking not to be identified when discussing confidential information.

UBS BB, Bradesco, Citi, BTG, Santander, Safra and Credit Suisse did not comment. BRF and the other banks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last December, the company proposed a capital increase through the sale of up to 325 million new shares, according to regulatory filings. If the deal goes through, BRF could raise up to R$7.9 billion at current prices.

The shares are up nearly 18% since the offering was proposed, as analysts expect the sale of the shares to meet BRF’s need to deleverage. It would also allow rival Marfrig (MRFG3) to potentially exert greater control over the company, according to a December report from BTG. Marfrig already owns around 30% of BRF.

BRF’s follow-on is one of the few large equity offerings expected in Brazil this year, as presidential elections discourage smaller deals in favor of more liquid transactions. Investment bankers are predicting a drop in the country’s share selling activity this year after offerings raised about 155 billion reais in 2021, just 2.5% below the record 159 billion reais in 2020.

