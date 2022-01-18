BRF follow-on: the next steps of the R$7.9 billion operation

THE BRF (BRFS3) chose a group of 11 banks to coordinate its subsequent follow-on offering that could raise as much as 7.9 billion reais, sources familiar with the matter said.

The company held this morning a shareholders’ meeting to approve the issuance of 325 million common shares in the transaction. According to information from the newspaper The globe, the follow-on was approved with 90% of the votes in favour.

The company is working with Citi, BTG Pactual, Banco Itaú BBA, Morgan Stanley, Bradesco BBI, JPMorgan, UBS BB Investment Bank, Santander Brasil, Safra and Bank of America, the sources said, asking not to be identified when discussing confidential information.

UBS BB, Bradesco, Citi, BTG, Santander, Safra and Credit Suisse did not comment. BRF and the other banks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last December, BRF proposed a capital increase through the sale of new shares. If the deal goes through, BRF could raise up to 7.9 billion reais at current prices.

The shares are up nearly 18% since the offering was proposed, as analysts expect the sale of the shares to meet BRF’s need to deleverage. It would also allow the rival Marfrig (MRFG3) potentially exert greater control over the company, according to a December report from BTG. Marfrig already owns around 30% of BRF.

BRF’s follow-on is one of the few large equity offerings expected in Brazil this year, as presidential elections discourage smaller deals in favor of more liquid transactions. Investment bankers are predicting a drop in the country’s share selling activity this year after offerings raised about 155 billion reais in 2021, just 2.5% below the record 159 billion reais in 2020.