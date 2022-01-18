British flying car makes first test; watch video – 01/17/2022 – Market

Britain’s Bellwether completed the test flight of the Volar flying car prototype at the end of last year, but only released images of the test in the last week.

The car flew at an altitude of four meters and at a speed of 40 km/h, according to the company.

The test was done with a half-size prototype that will have the final version of the electric vehicle, which has a vertical take-off and landing and is similar to a helicopter.

The company projects that the final version will be able to reach an altitude of 915 meters and a speed of 220 km/h.

The Volar is a type of vehicle similar to those being designed by other manufacturers, such as Embraer, with the Eve electric aircraft segment.

The market is so promising that Eve’s IPO should take place in the middle of the second quarter of 2022, according to the company’s initial forecasts.

Despite having taken off, the Bellwether car showed instability on the way. But the company has big plans for its product and plans to have cars tested on a large scale by 2023.

The idea is also to make the final model available in 2028, for on-demand transport, in a system similar to Uber’s. The model is also expected to be available for sale in 2030.

“We believe that road trips like this will be a reality within the next ten years,” the company said in the promotional video.

